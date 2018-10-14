By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia avoided an embarrassing end to the Sultan of Johor Cup when they beat New Zealand 6-3 at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium today.





In the group stage, New Zealand had held Malaysia to a 5-5 draw, but today, there was more urgency in coach Nor Saiful Zaini's boys.



Azrai Aizad was the toast, as he not only gave Malaysia a first minute lead, but also ended up scoring four goals (first, 12th, 36th, 60th).



The other goals were scored by Fahmi Khalid (23rd) and Hafizhuddin Zaidi (29th).



Maks Smith (30th), Kalyan Jeram (33rd) and Tim Neild (46th) scored for New Zealand.



"My players managed to get their act togther in the last three matches. I believe they need more international exposure to become better,” said Nor Saiful.



"The SOJC squad have three players who can play in the 2021 Junior World Cup, while seven from the Youth Olympics are also eligible.”



New Zealand assistant coach Jude Menezes said: "We gained much from this tournament playing against some of the top juniors in the world, something quite difficult for us get back home.”



New Straits Times