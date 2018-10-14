Ben Somerford







The Burras have claimed third place in the Sultan of Johor Cup after a comfortable 6-1 win over Japan at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Saturday night.





It was revenge for the defending champions Australia, as they had lost their opening match to the Japanese 2-1 which ultimately cost them a place in the final.



The match proved to be lopsided with the Australians controlling play from the start.



ACT pair Niranjan Gupte and Ben Staines scored a brace for the Australians in the match.



Gupte’s goals came in the fifth and 38th minute while Staines was on target in the ninth and 34th minutes.



Gupte was also named the man-of-the-match.



The other goal scorers for the Australians were Damon Steffens (17’) and Jake Staines (58’). Steffens ended the tournament with nine goals.



Australian coach Chris O’Reilly said it was a well-deserved finish with the bronze medal.



“We’re a little disappointed not being in the final,” he said.



“But pleased to beat Japan in the second meeting and we had a good game which saw some good goals.



“I am happy with what we were able to do here and I am sure the players would have learned a lot form the outings.”



Story by Satwant Dhaliwal via www.sultanjohorcup.com.my



Burras' 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup schedule:

Saturday 6 October 8:05pm (AEST) - Australia 1 Japan 2

Sunday 7 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia 6 Malaysia 1

Tuesday 9 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 2 Great Britain 2

Wednesday 10 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 4 India 5

Friday 12 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia 4 New Zealand 0

Saturday 13 October 9:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 6 Japan 1



Burras’ 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup team:

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

Lachlan Busiko (SA)

Hayden Dillon (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Matthew Fisher (WA)

Liam Flynn (WA)

Coby Green (WA)

Niranjan Gupte (ACT)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Daniel McBride (VIC)

Alec Rasmussen (WA)

Ben Staines (ACT)

Damon Steffens (VIC)

Blake Wotherspoon (QLD)



Hockey Australia media release