B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Shilanand Lakra(no 32) scored against England in Ipoh Azlan Shah Cup(March 2018)missed the golden opportunity in final match in Johor Bahru, as ball went over cross bar. Photo courtesy Hockey India



Indian Juniors (U-21) fails to beat Great Britain in summit clash of the Johor Cup. Brits won by 3-2 and claimed SoJC second time.In2015 Britain won the cup by defeating India in shoot out too. India fared badly against England/Britain in Johor Bahru Malaysia as lost 5 in 8 matches. Here are summary of Indian Juniors in all 7 appearances in SoJC:





India (Junior) in Sutan of Johor Cup (U-21)

Year Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA Rank Captain Coach 2011 6 2 0 4 17 20 4 Gurjinder Singh Mukesh Kumar 2012 6 3 2 1 13 8 2 Manpreet Singh Baljit Saini 2013 6 5 1 0 21 7 1 Manpreet Singh Gregg Clark 2014 6 5 0 1 20 8 1 Harjeet Singh Harendra Singh 2015 6 4 1 1 16 10 2 Harjeet Singh Harendra Singh 2017 6 4 0 2 35 9 3 Vivek Prasad Jude Felix 2018 6 4 0 2 19 12 2 Mandeep Mor Jude Felix 7 42 27 4 11 141 74 2 G(2013,2014),2S(2012,2018),1B(2017)

