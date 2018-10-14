Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC): Indian colts won the silver
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Shilanand Lakra(no 32) scored against England in Ipoh Azlan Shah Cup(March 2018)missed the golden opportunity in final match in Johor Bahru, as ball went over cross bar. Photo courtesy Hockey India
Indian Juniors (U-21) fails to beat Great Britain in summit clash of the Johor Cup. Brits won by 3-2 and claimed SoJC second time.In2015 Britain won the cup by defeating India in shoot out too. India fared badly against England/Britain in Johor Bahru Malaysia as lost 5 in 8 matches. Here are summary of Indian Juniors in all 7 appearances in SoJC:
India (Junior) in Sutan of Johor Cup (U-21)
|
Year
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
Rank
|
Captain
|
Coach
|
2011
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
17
|
20
|
4
|
Gurjinder Singh
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
2012
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Baljit Saini
|
2013
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
21
|
7
|
1
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Gregg Clark
|
2014
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
20
|
8
|
1
|
Harjeet Singh
|
Harendra Singh
|
2015
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
16
|
10
|
2
|
Harjeet Singh
|
Harendra Singh
|
2017
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
35
|
9
|
3
|
Vivek Prasad
|
Jude Felix
|
2018
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
19
|
12
|
2
|
Mandeep Mor
|
Jude Felix
|
7
|
42
|
27
|
4
|
11
|
141
|
74
|
2 G(2013,2014),2S(2012,2018),1B(2017)
Fieldhockey.com