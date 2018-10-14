Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC): Indian colts won the silver

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)


Shilanand Lakra(no 32)  scored against England in Ipoh  Azlan  Shah Cup(March 2018)missed the golden opportunity in final match in Johor Bahru, as ball went over cross bar. Photo courtesy Hockey India

Indian Juniors (U-21) fails to beat Great Britain in summit clash of the Johor Cup. Brits won by 3-2 and claimed SoJC second time.In2015 Britain won the cup by defeating India in shoot out too. India fared badly against England/Britain in Johor Bahru Malaysia as lost 5 in 8 matches. Here are summary of Indian Juniors in all 7 appearances in SoJC:



India (Junior) in Sutan of Johor Cup (U-21)

Year

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

GF

GA

Rank

Captain

Coach

2011

6

2

0

4

17

20

4

Gurjinder Singh

Mukesh Kumar

2012

6

3

2

1

13

8

2

Manpreet Singh

Baljit Saini

2013

6

5

1

0

21

7

1

Manpreet Singh

Gregg Clark

2014

6

5

0

1

20

8

1

Harjeet Singh

Harendra Singh

2015

6

4

1

1

16

10

2

Harjeet Singh

Harendra Singh

2017

6

4

0

2

35

9

3

Vivek Prasad

Jude Felix

2018

6

4

0

2

19

12

2

Mandeep Mor

Jude Felix

7

42

27

4

11

141

74

2 G(2013,2014),2S(2012,2018),1B(2017)

