Australian Teams Into Youth Olympics Hockey 5s Fifth Place Matches
Ben Somerford
Both Australian Hockey 5s teams will compete for fifth spot at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires after recording wins in the classification matches on Sunday morning.
The Australian men’s team knocked off Austria 8-3 after a dominant first-half, while the women proved too strong for Namibia 5-1.
Australia will now play Poland from 12:30am (AEDT) on Monday morning in the men’s and Austria from 1:30am (AEDT) in the women’s.
In the men’s, the Aussies raced to a 5-1 half-time lead with James Collins scoring twice along with singles from Bradley Marais, Alistair Murray and Lain Carr.
Austria pulled one back before the break, but Australia added second-half goals from Carr and Ben White along with Collins who completed his hat-trick to seal the big win.
In the women’s, Courtney Schonell and Maddison Smith scored doubles as Australia pulled away to a 4-1 half-time lead.
Naomi Duncan rounded out the scoring in the second half to book Australia’s spot in the fifth place match.
Click here to view men’s report
Click here to view women’s report
For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.
Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):
Men’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 1am – Australia 7 Kenya 0
Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia 4 Bangladesh 3
Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia 6 Canada 3
Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia 4 India 3
Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia 2 Austria 0
Saturday 13 October 5am - Australia 4 Zambia 6 (quarter-finals)
Sunday 14 October 12am - Australia 8 Austria 3 (classification)
Monday 15 October 12:30am - Australia v Poland (fifth place match)
Women’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia 10 Zimbabwe 0
Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia 3 Namibia 4
Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia 8 Poland 0
Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia 1 China 3
Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia 1 Mexico 1
Saturday 13 October 12am - Australia 3 (2) South Africa 3 (3) (quarter-finals)
Sunday 14 October 1am - Australia 5 v Namibia 1 (classification)
Monday 15 October 1:30am - Australia v Austria (fifth place match)
Selected Australian Teams:
Men’s Hockey
Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW
James Collins (18), Perth, WA
Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW
Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC
Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC
Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA
Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC
Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA
Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC
Women’s Hockey
Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA
Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW
Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC
Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD
Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC
Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW
Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA
Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW
Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW
Hockey Australia media release