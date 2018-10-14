By Jugjet Singh





Akhimullah -- 20-goal hero.



KUALA KUMPUR: The Malaysian men's under-18 team romped into the Youth Olympics final when they beat Zambia 7-4 in Buenos Aires Sunday morning.





They will play India for gold, after the Asian masters beat Argentina 3-1 in the other semifinals.



And yet again, Akhimullah Anuar Esook was Malaysia's super-hero as he scored a hat-trick to take his personal tally to 20 goals.



Akhimullah scored his first 30 seconds after the start, then in the eight minute and to cap a fine day, got his hat-trick 30 seconds from the end of time.



The other goals were scored by Firdaus Rosdi (third, sixth), Muhibuddin Moharam (11th) and Syarman Mat Tee (12th).



Zambia had upset Australia 6-4 in the quarter-finals, and were the revelation of the tournament.



At the group stage, Malaysia had only lost to Argentina 4-2, while India had only lost to Australia 4-3.



Assured of a medal, Malaysia must now play for gold in their maiden Youth Olympics appearance.



