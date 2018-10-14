

India women joined their men in qualifying for tomorrow's gold medal matches Photo: FIH/WSP



It will be an all-Asian men's final between India and Malaysia while Argentina women will play India for the gold medals in the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games hockey events tomorrow.





As a result, Argentina men will play Zambia and China women will face South Africa for the bronze medals.



The medal games were confirmed following the conclusion of the Semi-Finals at Youth Olympic Park today.



The first Semi-Final of the day saw Malaysia men defeat Zambia 7-4 in what was a thrilling encounter. Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar was once again the star of the show, grabbing a hattrick in this match. Speaking afterwards, Malaysia captain Amirul Azahar said: “First of all I am really happy because we qualified for the gold medal match. We had a good game today against a great Zambia team. My team did really well and we fought until the very last minute. I hope in the final we will play better than today and improve and work as a unit. We are anticipating a great final tomorrow.”



The second men's Semi-Final saw two high-fliers, Argentina and India, go head to head. Despite another huge crowd filling the stands they could not inspire the local team as hosts Argentina struggled against a resolute Indian team who were structured in defence and clinical in attack. Two goals from Sudeep Chirmako and another from Rahul Kumar Rajbhar was enough to take a 3-1 win to put India into tomorrow's gold medal match. Speaking after their win, India's Maninder Singh said: "We are really excited as it's the first time India's qualified for Youth Olympics Final. Beating a fantastic team of Argentina in their own ground is just amazing. Really, it is difficult to express the feeling me and my team have right now!”



In the first women's Semi-Final, reigning champions China, who had been undefeated so far in this event, were knocked out by Asian giants India. Goals from Reet, Mumtaz Khan and Lalremsiami were enough to secure a 3-0 win to take them in to tomorrow's gold medal match. Following their victory, Ishika Chaudhary said: “We are in Finals! Thanks to the crowd for supporting us! We feel very good and the team played so well! The team has worked really hard and we are very prepared for the finals - we are already looking forward to it.”



The last women's Semi-Final of the day saw hosts Argentina continue their unstoppable form as they won 11-0 against South Africa to continue their unbeaten record in this event. A hattrick from Josefina Rubenacker was one of many highlights for the home fans who will be thrilled to see their women's team reach the gold medal match. After their win, Argentina's Gianella Palet said: "This is unique and incredible! We are really happy! Now we need to do video analysis and get prepared to try and bring the gold medal home tomorrow!"



Earlier in the day, in the women's event, Mexico defeated Vanuatu 5-0 in the 11-12 match, Uruguay beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in the 9-10 match while Australia won 5-1 against Namibia and Austria defeated Poland 3-1 in the 5-8 classification matches.



In the men's event, Australia won 8-3 against Austria and Poland defeated Bangladesh 5-4 in the 5-8 classification matches.



