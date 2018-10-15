Wazalendo rally to beat Sikh Union at City Park



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Wazalendo Wycliffe Ongori possesing the ball when they played Kisumu Young-stars. Jenipher Wachie,Standard



Visitors Bay Club and Nakuru ladies leave Nairobi heartbroken after suffering double losses in their respective fixtures.





Wazalendo inflicted more pain on former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Nairobi Sikh Union after subjecting them to a 3-2 defeat at City Park.



The unrelenting Wazalendo twice came from behind before netting the winner in the dying minutes of the game.



Wazalendo captain Kennedy Munialo led from the front with a brace and Elly Mwanzi scored once for Wazalendo while Davis Wanangwe and veteran Inderjit Matharu were on target for Sikh Union.



Captain Munialo lauded his charges’ fighting spirit saying it was their desire to maintain their top three spot that saw them fighting to the final whistle.



“We have had very good performances this season and this was one of the best. We twice came from behind before sealing victory against a very tough side that has won the title before,” said Munialo.



“We are targeting a top three finish and knowing that it is within our reach motivates us to play our hearts out to the final whistle.”



The match was balanced as both sides matched each other in attack and defence. After minutes of a fruitless battle, it was Wanangwe who drew the first blood to put the 2012 winners Sikh Union in the lead after 12 minutes.



That did not dampen Wazalendo’s spirits as they sprung into action in hunt of an equaliser.



Munialo leveled the scores one minute later for a 1-1 score at the end of the first quarter. Matharu restored Sikn Union’s lead in the 18th minute, a lead they maintained to enjoy a 2-1 advantage at halftime.



Wazalendo refused to go down easily and intensified their hunt for a second goal and their efforts paid off through Mwanzi in the 42nd minute before Munialo slotted in the winner in the 57th minute.



In another men’s Premier League tie, champions Kenya Police remained on course to retaining their title following a 1-0 win over Western Jaguars at Eregi Teachers Training College Grounds.



Kenya International Willis Okeyo scored the law enforcers’ all-important goal to give them three crucial points. With the victory, Police increased their tally to 45 points from 16 outings having won 15 and lost one to Greensharks in the first leg.



The battle for promotion to women’s Premier League between debutants Lakers and their guests Kenyatta University (KU) Titans ended in a 1-1 draw in Kisumu.



Despite dropping two points, Titans maintained their top spot with 18 points while Lakers remained second with 16.



The Standard Online