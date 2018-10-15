Aine Connery’s instant impact at Old Alex has seen the Milltown club make an excellent start to life in the women’s EY Hockey League since promotion.





They beat the other promoted side Muckross 5-1 in Donnybrook to make it six points from nine so far with Connery scoring four times in two games.



The former international thumped home a third-minute penalty corner and added an exquisite second soon after for a 2-0 lead. She completed her hat trick in the second half in addition to goals from Emma Russell and Lisa Jacob for a strong result.



UCD became the first side to breach the Loreto defence as Abbie Russell’s goals earned a 2-0 win for the students. She applied two neat finishes in the first 25 minutes for the students who had to soak up plenty of pressure but defended deep to limit clear openings.



Cork Harlequins got their first goals and first points of the season, winning 3-0 at their namesakes from Belfast at Deramore Park. Olivia Roycroft fired in the first before Michelle Barry and Zara Bowles – four minutes into her debut – made the game safe in the second half.



Pembroke also got their first win of the campaign as second-half goals from World Cup silver medalists Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder ran up a 2-0 derby win over Railway Union.



Pegasus lead the way with three wins from three thanks to a comfortable 4-0 win over Ards, Alex Speers scoring twice for a second week running.



In EYHL2, Corinthian and Queens both made it two wins from two in Pool A, beating UCC (4-3) and Greenfields (1-0) respectively.



In Pool B, Monkstown are flying high courtesy of a 5-2 win over NUIG while Catholic Institute got off the mark with a 3-2 victory against Lurgan.



EY Hockey League: Belfast Harlequins 0 Cork Harlequins 3 (O Roycroft, M Barry, Z Bowles); Pembroke 2 (E Beatty, G Pinder) Railway Union 0; UCD 2 (A Russell 2) Loreto 0; Muckross 1 (K Fitzgerald) Old Alex 5 (A Connery 3, E Russell, L Jacob); Ards 0 Pegasus 4 (A Speers 2, S Thompson, K Gourley)



EYHL Division 2



Pool A: UCC 3 (A Collins, J Clein, L Ryan) Queen’s University 4 (C Whiteside, E McStea, T Hastings, J McMaster); Greenfields 0 Corinthian 1 (J McGrane)



Pool B: Monkstown 5 (R Moore, S Moore, A Barnwell, L Grehan, R Carrigan) NUIG 2 (M Corcoran, B Anderson); Catholic Institute 3 (R Upton, K Daly, L Foley) Lurgan 2 (L McNeill, S McClure)



Women’s EY Hockey League – day 3 reports



Ards 0 Pegasus 4 (A Speers 2, S Thompson, K Gourley)



Pegasus continued their perfect start to the season as former Irish captain Alex Speers scored twice for the second successive week. She opened the scoring in the first minute from a penalty corner in the Ulster derby and they were two up by the end of the first quarter with Steph Thompson on the mark, too.



Speers added the third goal in the second quarter when her drive took a defensive deflection. The third quarter was more even as Ards got to grips with their Ulster rivals with Amy Benson and Francesca Brown causing problems but a Hannah Craig tap-in in the fourth quarter saw Pegs nab a fourth.



Muckross 1 (K Fitzgerald) Old Alex 5 (A Connery 3, E Russell, L Jacob)



For the second week running, Aine Connery scored early to propel Old Alex to victory as they saw off fellow promoted side Muckross 5-1. A week ago, Connery had scored a fourth minute goal to beat Cork Harlequins and she had one to her name on Saturday by the sixth minute in a sterling performance.



She had already hit the backboard from a corner three minutes in and then finished off a brilliant move, swapping passes with Emma Russell before bashing home soon after for a 2-0 lead with precious little time gone.



Muckross began to find their rhythm to build attacks as Rachel Cuddy made a welcome return from injury and they got one back in a relentless first half. It followed an Emma Mathews drive into the D before switching the ball wide to Niamh Gowing who returned it to the middle for Katie Fitzgerald who sent the ball into the net.



Muckross had the better of the third quarter with Sophie Barnwell and Caroline Mathews influential in midfield. But Alex stormed back in the closing quarter, forcing Ellie McLoughlin into a series of saves.



From a corner rebound, Emma Russell made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to go and they grazed the outside of the post. Connery got her second with six minutes left and Lisa Jacob closed out the victory for Alex who have made an excellent start to life in the top tier.



Belfast Harlequins 0 Cork Harlequins 3 (O Roycroft, M Barry, Z Bowles)



Cork won the battle of the Harlequins with their first goals of the season leading to their first points. It was a great contest, played in atrocious conditions saw the home side concede to a 22nd minute snapshot goal by Olivia Roycroft from the right of the circle. Belfast had several good chances but couldn't finish while Linzi Hamilton saved a chance off the line to deny Cork a second.



The visitors added to there tally with breakaway goals from Michelle Barry and Zara Bowles. The latter scoring four minutes into her first team debut since moving from Mildeton in the summer having been an unused sub a week before against Old Alex, netting at the left post.



Belfast Quins pressed most of the last quarter having taken their goalkeeper off but could notbreak down a resolute Cork defence with captain Cliodhna Sargent and Irish international Yvonne O’Byrne outstanding.



Pembroke 2 (E Beatty, G Pinder) Railway Union 0



Pembroke got their first win of the season with a derby win over Railway Union at Serpentine Avenue with goals from World Cup silver medalists Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder.



Railway had the better chances of a scoreless first half but things changed in the second. Beatty opened the scoring in the second half with a lovely lob as they stepped up their tempo in the second half with Sorcha Clarke and Sinead Loughran impressing in attack.



Railway’s first corner was taken off the line by Hayley O’Donnell, denying them an equaliser. They threw everything into getting back on terms but were caught at the end when they had swapped out their goalkeeper with Beatty’s mazy run ending in a foul and a stroke. Pinder converted for 2-0 and the points.



UCD 2 (A Russell 2) Loreto 0



UCD put in an extremely composed performance to keep Loreto at bay, defending relatively deep to limit circle entries while striking twice through Abbie Russell in the first half.



Along with Niamh Carey, Russell caused plenty of problems on the counter for Miles Warren’s side. The first goal saw UCD work the handball phase well and, after a few quick passes, Ellen Curran fired a ball into the D from the right. It found its way to Russell at the back post and a quick trap and flick into the goal.



The second quarter saw Loreto hold a lot more possession but Orla Patton, Suzie Kelly and Leah McGuire kept the Beaufort side at arm’s length.



The second came from a big clearance from the back which Sarah Young and then Niamh Carey touched on for Russell who was in behind the defence to score on a reverse over the on-rushing goalkeeper Liz Murphy.



The third quarter was much the same with the Loreto keeper having to come out twice to tackle a UCD forward who got in behind the last defender.



With 10 minutes to go, Loreto pulled their goalkeeper and won a penalty corner which was well saved by Clodagh Cassin. The students received a card to make 11 v 9 outfield but Cassin made two more saves to retain the clean sheet and the points.



EYHL Division 2 round-up



In Pool A, Jessica McMaster scored the odd goal in seven for Queen’s in a 4-3 win, striking seven minutes from the end at the Mardyke. They had led from the first minute when Claire Whiteside was on the mark but UCC fought back with Jenny Clein making it 1-1.



Emily McStea and Tori Hastings put Queens in pole position with half an hour to go but UCC were level before the end of the third quarter with quickfire strikes from Aoife Collins and Lauren Ryan. Irish international McMaster, however, won it from a corner.



Corinthian made it two wins from two on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Greenfields, Jessica McGrane getting the only goal from the penalty spot in the second quarter.



In Pool B, Catholic Institute started off their campaign with a 3-2 win over Lurgan. Roisin Upton broke the deadlock in the 27th minute from a corner before Lurgan fought back via Lydia McNeill in the second half.



But the Limerick side got their key goals between the 53rd and 60th minute to take the game out of sight when Lurgan were down to 10 players. Kym Daly put them back in front and Laura Foley made it 3-1 off the back of Leah Cleary’s good work. Lurgan got one back in the final minute but now have two single-goal defeats on their record.



Monkstown made it two wins from two with four goals in the first 23 minutes putting them on course for a 5-2 win over NUIG. Amy Etherington’s pass to Sophie Moore and on to Rachel Moore in the third minute set the tone. Sophie Moore tapped in the second and a corner rebound from Amber Barnwell put them 3-0 up in the first quarter. Rosie Carrigan set up Lara Grehan for the fourth.



NUIG got one back before the break from Meadhbh Corcoran but Carrigan’s shot in the 50thminute copper-fastened the victory in spite of Becky Anderson’s goal for the Galway side. The wins gives Monkstown two from two and they head the table.



The next series of EYHL Division 2 games take place on November 3.



Irish Hockey Association media release