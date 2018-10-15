Banbridge moved into top spot on their own at the head of the men’s EY Hockey League as they dug out a 2-1 win over basement side YMCA, showing the small margins between top and bottom.





Both sides saw penalty strokes saved in the tie but Johnny McKee did score one early in the tie to put Bann in the lead. They remained one clear for long periods until David Rae made the game safe. Grant Glutz pulled one back in the closing minutes for the Y.



Glenanne remain the only unbeaten side in the division with a 6-2 win over Pembroke. The game was level at half-time at 2-2 after Shannon Boucher and Keith O’Hare scored two corners each.



The Glens pulled away in the second half when Gary Shaw finished off a fine move, David Keogh netted a stroke and Brad Venter shot a rocket into the top of the goal in the third quarter. Jason Rogan completed the victory.



Three Rock Rovers returned from their Euro Hockey League exploits full of confidence to beat Lisnagarvey 4-1 with something to spare at Grange Road. Corner goals from Luke Madeley and Conor Empey made it 2-0 at half-time before Mitch Darling guided in the goal of the game.



Matthew Nelson pulled one back with 90 seconds to go but Mark English’s reverse on the final whistle closed out the Rovers win.



Monkstown got their second win from three games with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Cookstown at Rathdown. Davy Carson’s hat-trick helped turn a 2-1 half-time lead into a strong victory.



They will play Three Rock on Thursday night in their back match; whoever wins will move into a share of top spot with Banbridge.



Saturday also saw the opening day of EYHL Division 2 with Pool A and B taking on wildly different dimensions. In Pool A, Bangor came back from 2-0 down against Bandon to win 3-2 thanks to Rhys Cunningham’s goal. Railway Union and UCD drew 0-0.



While that group was close fought, Pool B saw Instonians win 8-0 against UCC while Corinthian were 6-2 winners over Kilkeel on the Mourne coast.



EY Hockey League - day 4 results:



Cork C of I v Annadale - postponed; Banbridge 2 (J McKee, D Rae) YMCA 1 (G Glutz); Three Rock Rovers 4 (L Madeley, C Empey, M Darling, M English) Lisnagarvey 1 (M Nelson); Glenanne 6 (S Brownlow 2, G Shaw, B Venter, D Keogh, J Rogan) Pembroke 2 (K O’Hare 2); Monkstown 6 (D Carson 3, G Sarratt, R Quirke, R Nichols) Cookstown 1 (J Haycock)



EYHL Division 2, Pool A: Bangor 3 (M Willis, C Barnes, R Cunningham) Bandon 2 (F O’Leary, D Jennings); Railway Union 0 UCD 0



Pool B: Instonians 8 (M Watt 2, S Kelso 2, W Robinson, B Palmer, B Rose, W Carey) UCC 0; Kilkeel 2 (A Niblock, G Russell) Corinthian 6 (I Stewart 2, J Perdue 2, A Sutton, J Roberts)



Extended EYHL day four reports



Glenanne 6 (S Boucher 2, G Shaw, B Venter, D Keogh, J Rogan) Pembroke 2 (K O’Hare 2)



Glenanne continued their unbeaten start to the season as they scored the last four goals to pull away from Pembroke at St Andrew’s, making it two wins and two draws to date.



The hosts went ahead from their second corner, Shannon Boucher dragging low. Pembroke replied with a corner of their own two minutes later, a Keith O’Hare low drag. That exchange was repeated before half-time with Boucher and O’Hare scoring one apiece for 2-2 at half-time.



The Glens, though, pulled away in the second half. Johnny McCormack got to the baseline and pulled back for Gary Shaw to first time home. From their fourth corner, Cedric Jakobi’s flick hit a body on the line, leading to a stroke that David Keogh scored.



Eddie O’Malley turned the ball over high and played in Brad Venter and he slapped a rocket from close to the baseline into the top corner over the keeper’s shoulder, his first for the club.



Pembroke dominated the ball in the closing quarter with Glenanne trying to hit them on the counter. They did so with a lovely sixth, a break finding Gavin Gibney at the top of the D alone and he waited for Jay Rogan to arrive, drew the keeper then slipped it left where the former Skerries man finished into the empty goal.



Banbridge 2 (J McKee, D Rae) YMCA 1 (G Glutz)



Banbridge won a battle loaded with penalty strokes to remain top of the table with YMCA left frustrated as they remain bottom despite putting it up to the Co Down side.



Johnny McKee opened the scoring from the spot in the first quarter in the lashing rain and they remained with the narrow lead into the half-time break. They bossed the possession stakes but found it tough to break through the compact YM defence with Jakim Bernsden keeping out Josh Moffett and Fraser Mills.



Mills was fouled for a second stroke but McKee did not catch his effort and Bernstein saved. Within a minute, YM had a stroke of their own but this time, Luke Roleston was the man to save it.



Bann strengthened their position when Eugene Magee showed great strength to set up David Rae at the back post to knock home. Grant Glutz got one back for YM in the last 10 minutes from a spectacular flick. In a fractured endgame, both sides ended with 10 players but Bann stayed ahead for their third win from four games.



Three Rock Rovers 4 (L Madeley, C Empey, M Darling, M English) Lisnagarvey 1 (M Nelson)



Three Rock Rovers returned from their Euro Hockey League exploits full of confidence to beat Lisnagarvey 4-1 with something to spare at Grange Road. Garvey did have the first big chance when Matthew Nelson robbed the last defender and seemed to have worked a clear sight of goal but fired over the bar.



Rovers started to control the play after that and they went ahead from their second corner with Luke Madeley shooting home. It was 2-0 on the half-hour when Conor Empey whipped in another corner and, but for a couple of top James Milliken saves, it might have been more comfortable.



Ten minutes into the second half, it was 3-0 from the move of the game. Two drop-off passes on the right wing were quickly transferred to the left where Ben Walker slapped into the circle. Mitch Darling, who started the move, deflected the bouncing ball home.



Garvey did have a strong last ten minutes with Peter McKibbin’s run only denied by Kevin Mullins clearing off the line while Nelson scored with two minutes to go. Mark English, though, replied a minute later with a first time reverse to Jody Hosking’s slipped pass.



Monkstown 6 (D Carson 3, G Sarratt, R Quirke, R Nichols) Cookstown 1 (J Haycock)



Davy Carson’s hat-trick helped Monkstown record their second win of the season, cutting loose against Cookstown in the second half. After a scoreless first quarter, the Dubliners took the lead in the 23rd minute from a corner won by Ross Quirke which Rory Nichols dragged into the bottom corner.



Cookstown replied quickly from a set piece with Jack Haycock scoring for the second week running on the rebound. They only stayed level for four minutes as Carson gobbled up another rebound for 2-1 at half-time.



The Rathdown hosts moved further ahead from yet another penalty corner in the 44th minute, won by Kyle Good who combined with Guy Sarratt to roof a flick. The fourth came before the end of the third quarter when Carson’s shot was touched in by Quirke. Carson added two more in the closing quarter to complete a confident win.



EYHL Division 2 round-up:



The opening day of Pool A and B of the newly introduced EY Hockey League Division 2 produced two wildly contrasting ties with the former characterised by two close-run battles while Pool B saw big scorelines.



Game of the day came at the Bangor Aurora as the home side won a 3-2 classic thanks to Rhys Cunningham’s late goal against Bandon. The two clubs have developed a healthy rivalry in recent times, the Ulster side winning 5-4 in the playoffs last year while the west Cork team won their Irish Hockey Trophy meeting.



Bandon led 2-0 in the lashing rain as Fionn O’Leary and David Jennings hit the net in the first 19 minutes. Matthew Willis got one back two minutes later before Chris Barnes – following a summer move from Instonians – added another to his incredible career tally of goals for 2-2 at half-time. Cunningham scored the only goal of the second half to seal the win.



They lead the way after Railway Union – and Stephen O’Keeffe in particular – held UCD to a 0-0 draw at Park Avenue.



In Pool B, Instonians and Corinthian stamped their authority on the group with 8-0 and 6-2 wins respectively over UCC and Kilkeel. Olympian Mikey Watt set Inst on their path with a touch to Ben Palmer’s low flick and Watt’s reverse made it 2-0.



Stephen Kelso had the third by half-time before a William Robinson stroke and further goals from Kelso, Palmer, Ben Rose and William Carey stretched out a big win.



Corinthian won their road trip at Kilkeel with a comprehensive performance. Andrew Sutton deflected a corner into the net for 1-0 and Ian Stewart’s strike from the top made it two. Jack Perdue and a second Stewart goal made it 4-0 at half-time while Perdue’s second and a Jonathan Roberts goal had them six clear.



Kilkeel rallied via a Gareth Russell stroke and an Andrew Niblock goal from Neil Stevenson’s assist. The second round of EYHL2 fixtures will be played on November 3.



Irish Hockey Association media release