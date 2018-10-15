

Beeston's Richard Lawrence and Elliot Hibell. Credit David Kissman



Hampstead & Westminster produced an excellent 2-0 away win at Sevenoaks to maintain their 100% record and keep pace with league leaders Holcombe in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Hampstead got off to a fast start when Josh Kelly opened the scoring in the sixth minute from open play, and he doubled Hampstead’s advantage in the 26th minute to secure the points.



Holcombe maintained their position at the top of the table with a 2-0 away win at Wimbledon.



The league’s top scorer Nick Bandurak took his season’s tally to nine goals so far with a field goal after nine minutes, and Alistair Bray sealed all three points for Holcombe from a 47th minute penalty corner.



Beeston performed well at home, running out 3-0 winners against the University of Exeter.



Henry Croft opened the scoring in the fourth minute from open play, before Elliot Hibell scored a quick brace to secure Beeston’s third win of the season.



Elsewhere, in-form Surbiton bagged a 7-2 victory at Brooklands Manchester University.



Alan Forsyth scored a hat-trick for Surbiton to take his tally to seven for the season.



James Royce and Ben Boon both scored a brace for the away side, while Dan Vincent and Richard Slater scored one apiece for Brooklands.



Reading leapfrogged East Grinstead in the table as they won 3-1 at home.



Charlie Ellison opened the scoring for Reading in the 13th minute from a penalty corner.



Lee Morton scored Reading’s second in the 38th minute before East Grinstead hit back quickly in the 39th when Tijn van Groesen scored from open play.



Jack Clee sealed the win for Reading in the 65th when he found the net from open play.



Men’s Conference West



Cardiff & Met secured their first win of the league campaign with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Havant in the Men’s Conference West.



Goals from Alf Dinnie, Ellis Robson, Jack Pritchard and Ioan Wall, ensured that all three points went the way of the home side.



Oxford Hawks moved to the top of the table with a 4-1 home victory against Chichester.



Kit Cutter and Andy Watts both scored a brace to leave Hawks top of the table on goal difference.



Elsewhere, Fareham and Team Bath Buccaneers played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, Olton & West Warwicks won 4-2 away at the University of Bristol and the University of Birmingham won 3-1 away at Isca.



Men’s Conference East



Unbeaten Oxted remain top of the Men’s Conference East table on goal difference thanks to a 5-3 home victory against Richmond.



A brace from Sam Driver and goals from Martin Scanlon, Max Gilbert and Jamie Batten ensured that the home side remained top of the pile.



Southgate clinched their first win of the season with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Teddington.



Sam Mee scored a brace for the home side and goals from Matthew Allister and Adam Grout ensured that Southgate opened their account for the campaign.



Elsewhere Brighton & Hove narrowly beat Cambridge City 3-2 at home, Canterbury secured their second win of the campaign with a 6-1 victory against City of Peterborough and Old Georgians produced and excellent display at home to Old Loughtonians winning 7-1.



Men’s Conference North



Preston came from three goals down to win 4-3 in an entertaining game at home to Sheffield Hallam in the Men’s Conference North.



Goals from Nick Hale, Akshay Ahitan and Matthew Godden gave the visitors a good lead going in to the break.



But Preston didn’t give up and four goals in the last 11 minutes saw them take the win. Sam Sinclair, Nick Jeffs and two from Julian Lopez gave them the win.



The University of Durham made it three wins from three as they ran out 3-1 winners at home to the University of Nottingham.



A brace from Max van Laak and a goal from Richard Jackson was enough for the home side to secure all three points.



Elsewhere, Leeds won away from home at Doncaster 3-1, Loughborough Students won by the same scoreline away at Belper and Bowdon moved top of the table with a 5-4 away victory at Alderley Edge.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Beeston 3, University of Exeter 0; Brooklands Manchester University 2, Surbiton 7; Reading 3, East Grinstead 1; Sevenoaks 0, Hampstead & Westminster 2; Wimbledon 0, Holcombe 2.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 4, Havant 0; Fareham 3, Team Bath Buccaneers 3; Isca 1, University of Birmingham 3; Oxford Hawks 4, Chichester 1; University of Bristol 2, Olton & West Warwicks 4.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 3, Cambridge City 2; Canterbury 6, City of Peterborough 1; Old Georgians 7, Old Loughtonians 1; Oxted 5, Richmond 3, Southgate 4, Teddington 0.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 4, Bowdon 5; Belper 1, Loughborough Students 3; Doncaster 1, Leeds 3; Preston 4, Sheffield Hallam 3, University of Durham 3, University of Nottingham 1.



England Hockey Board Media release