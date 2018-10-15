Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South Africa Men to take on France in a Four Match series

Published on Monday, 15 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
The South African Mens Hockey team are furthering their preparation for the Hockey World Cup in India in December. South Africa will be competing for the sixth time at the 14th staging of the event and will be hoping to emulate or better the class of 1994 and 2010.



In building up for the World Cup, South African hockey are pleased to be hosting France in a four match test series to be played at Wits University in Johannesburg. France secured the final spot at the 2018 World Cup when they finished 7th at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals at the same venue, so it will be bring happy memories to the French.

For South African coach Mark Hopkins, it will be the first time that the South African Hockey supporting public can see him preside over a home fixture, before heading off to India for the World Cup.

With the World Cup now just under two months away, both France and South Africa, ranked 16th and 15th in the world respectively, will field most of their World Cup squads with the impetus largely on fine tuning rather than recreating.

The final fixtures for the series, including time of hit-off, will be released shortly.  

South Africa’s Mens squad to play France (Caps after names)

    Tim Drummond (captain) - 131
    Dayaan Cassiem – 17
    Taylor Dart – 18
    Tyson Dlungwana – 18
    Jethro Eustice – 95
    Rhett Halkett – 148
    Tommy Hammond – 68
    Keenan Horne – 34
    Julian Hykes – 122
    Gowan Jones – GK – 42
    Peabo Lembethe – 0
    Mo Mea – 14
    Owen Mvimbi - 28
    Bili Ntuli – 26
    Taine Paton – 104
    Rassie Pieterse – GK – 133
    Austin Smith – 158
    Nic Spooner – 1

SA Hockey Association media release

