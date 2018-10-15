Ben Somerford







Australia’s women and men have finished fifth and sixth respectively at the 2018 Youth Olympics Hockey 5s following the final matches in Buenos Aires this morning (AEDT).





The Aussie women defeated Austria 3-0 in the fifth-place match, with a double from captain Courtney Schonell and the other goal from Amy Lawton.



Meanwhile, the Aussie men fluffed a 4-0 lead to lose in a cruel shootout 2-1 to Poland after a 4-4 draw.



First-half goals from Lain Carr, Miles Davis and Bradley Marais had Australia firmly in control with a 3-0 half-time lead, before Poland rallied.



Captain James Collins made it 4-0 in the 14th minute but the Polish showed mettle to respond with four goals in the final four minutes to send the game to shootouts.



Collins was the only Australian to convert his attempt in the first three, before the shootout went to sudden death, with Collins unfortunately denied this time after Jakub Chumenczuk scored for Poland.



The Australian men had won all of their group games before a shock quarter-final loss to Zambia saw them bow out of medal contention.



The Aussie women won two group games, lost two and drew one, before a shootout defeat to South Africa in the quarters.



Meanwhile, Malaysia men and Argentina women won their first ever Youth Olympics Hockey5s gold medals.



Malaysia men defeated India 4-2 in their gold medal match, while Argentina beat India 3-1 to take the women's title.



With India men and women picking up silver, Argentina men and China women secured the bronze medals following wins earlier in the day.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia 7 Kenya 0

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia 4 Bangladesh 3

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia 6 Canada 3

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia 4 India 3

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia 2 Austria 0

Saturday 13 October 5am - Australia 4 Zambia 6 (quarter-finals)

Sunday 14 October 12am - Australia 8 Austria 3 (classification)

Monday 15 October 12:30am - Australia 4 (1) Poland 4 (2) (fifth place match)



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia 10 Zimbabwe 0

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia 3 Namibia 4

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia 8 Poland 0

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia 1 China 3

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia 1 Mexico 1

Saturday 13 October 12am - Australia 3 (2) South Africa 3 (3) (quarter-finals)

Sunday 14 October 1am - Australia 5 Namibia 1 (classification)

Monday 15 October 1:30am - Australia 3 Austria 0 (fifth place match)



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release