By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Argentine (Gold), Indian (Silver) and Chinese (Bronze) Girls with their medals in group in Buenos Aires (courtesy-YOG)



In maiden appearances Indian Girls and Boys won the silver medals in 3rd Youth Olympics Hockey.





In Praque Polideportive Roca stadium in Argentina, Malaysia took the revenge of Bangkok 5s Olympic Qualifier. In April 2018 India beat Malaysia in Olympic Qualifier’ final match in shoot out (full time 4-4, shoot out 2-1).Malaysian boy Anuar Akhimullah scored the goal within 30 seconds against Zambia in semifinal in his tally of 21 goals in the tournament. Indian girl Mumtaz also scored in 49 seconds in final versus hosts Argentina, but her team won the silver only. Here are final standings of the tournament:

Buenos Aires Youth Olympic (Boys) Rank Team MP W D L GF GA 1 Malaysia 8 7 0 1 44 17 2 India 8 6 0 2 43 15 3 Argentina 8 7 0 1 46 9 4 Zambia 8 3 0 5 39 38 6 Poland 8 3 1 4 40 29 5 Australia 8 6 1 1 39 22 7 Austria 8 3 1 4 16 28 8 Bangladesh 8 2 1 5 18 34 9 Mexico 6 3 0 3 21 21 10 Canada 6 1 0 5 14 24 11 Kenya 6 1 0 5 19 28 12 Vanuatu 6 0 0 6 7 81 12 Total 44 42 2 42 346 346 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic (Girls) Rank Team MP W D L GF GA 1 India 8 6 0 2 36 13 2 Argentina 8 8 0 0 58 3 3 China 8 6 1 1 36 5 4 South Africa 8 3 1 4 22 33 5 Australia 8 4 2 2 34 12 6 Austria 8 3 1 4 23 18 7 Poland 8 3 1 4 8 21 8 Namibia 8 1 2 5 11 28 9 Uruguay 6 2 0 4 25 13 10 Zimbabwe 6 1 1 4 6 25 11 Mexico 6 1 3 2 10 13 12 Vanuatu 6 0 0 6 0 85 12 Total 44 38 6 38 269 269

Fieldhockey.com