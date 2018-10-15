By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia created history by winning the boys' hockey gold in the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





National coach Wallace Tan said Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the final at the Parque Polideportivo Roca Stadium on Sunday (Oct 14).



This was the first time the Malaysian hockey team qualified for the five-a-side tournament in the Youth Olympic Games.



Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was the hero for Malaysia when he scored two goals in the 14th and 19th minutes.



Mohd Firdaus Rosdi (eighth) and skipper Amirul Hamizan Azahar (17th) delivered the other goals for Malaysia.



Both of India's goals were scored by captain Vivek Prasad in the third and sixth minutes.



The 18-year-old Muhd Akhimullah, who was the top scorer in the tournament with 22 goals, was thrilled with his efforts.



"We created history by upsetting India in the final to win our first Youth Olympics Games gold," he said.



The Star of Malaysia