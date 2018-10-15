By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The national boys' under-18 team upset the odds to beat India 4-2 for the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires on Sunday.





The gold was Malaysia's second at the YOG after shuttler Goh Jin Wei's victory in the girls' singles of the badminton competition.



Making their debut at YOG, Malaysia came back from behind in the five-a-side final to snatch the historic title.



Vivek Sagar Prasad handed India the lead in second minute, but Firdaus Rosdi equalised in the fifth.



Vivek again gave India the lead, but goals from Akhimullah Anuar Esook (14th, 18th) and Amirul Hamizan Azahar (17th) earned Malaysia the win.



For the record, Akhimullah scored a total of 22 goals in the tournament.



