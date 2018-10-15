

Argentina women won gold in front of a capacity crowd in Buenos Aires Photo: FIH/WSP



Malaysia men and Argentina women won their first ever Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medals in Buenos Aires today.





Malaysia men defeated India 4-2 in their gold medal match, while Argentina beat India 3-1 to take the women's title.



With India men and women picking up silver, Argentina men and China women secured the bronze medals following wins earlier in the day.



The men's gold medal match saw India go ahead after only two minutes through captain Vivek Sagar Prasad. However, just over two minutes later Malaysia levelled through Firadus Rosdi, but their lead was short lived as Prasad grabbed his second goal of the match for India in the fifth minute as India took a 2-1 lead into half-time.



After the break Malaysia came out all guns firing as Akhimullah Anuar drew the teams level again in the 13th minute before Amirul Azahar edged Malaysia in front three minutes later. With only two minutes left on the clock, Anuar secured their gold medals by scoring Malaysia's fourth and final goal and in doing so winning their first ever Youth Olympic Games medal.





In winning gold, Malaysia men won their nations first Youth Olympic Games hockey medal Photo: Buenos Aires 2018



In the women's final, Argentina were inspired by yet another capacity crowd. Having not lost a match in this event, Argentina were stunned as India took an early lead after only 49 seconds through Mumtaz Khan. After the early nerves had settled, Argentina got into their stride and Gianella Palet levelled after six minutes. Sofia Ramallo then edged Argentina ahead with nearly nine minutes on the clock to take Argentina into a 2-1 half-time lead.



Within a couple minutes of the restart Brisa Bruggesser made it 3-1, and whilst India tried their best to get back in the game Argentina held on to win their first Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medal in front of a jubilant home support.



Speaking afterwards, Argentina's Victoria Miranda said: "I cannot not believe it. It is a unique experience to get the chance to win such a title and share it with all my friends and family! This happens once in a lifetime! We are a strong group and if we stay as unified as we are now we can go really far!"



Despite India's loss in both finals they will be pleased to have picked up the silver medals - their first hockey medals in the history of the Youth Olympic Games.



Earlier in the day China won the bronze medals by defeating South Africa 6-0. Two goals from Zou Meirong and a goal each from Gu Yangyan, captain Ma Ning, Yu Anhui and Cai Wenqian proved the difference between the two teams.



In the men's bronze medal match, Argentina were inspired by the home crowd against a passionate and resilient Zambian team. Facundo Zarate was a two goal hero on the day, with Facundo Sarto and Ignacio Ibarra also getting their names on the scoresheet to win Argentina men their first hockey medal in Youth Olympic Games history.



A number of classification matches were also played on the final day of the men's and women's events in Youth Olympic Park.



In the women's event, the 7th-8th match saw Poland defeat Namibia 3-1 while Australia won 3-0 against Austria in the 5th-6th match.



In the men's event, two shoot-outs determined final placings.



Austria beat Bangladesh by shoot-out after the two teams drew 2-2 in the 7th-8th match. Poland meanwhile defeated Australia to win the 5th-6th match after an eight goal thriller saw the teams end the match 4-4.



Today's medal and classification matches concluded the Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s events in Buenos Aires.



The next summer Youth Olympic Games are due to take place in Dakar, Senegal in 2022.



#YOG2018



FIH site