Alexie Beovich







It is with sadness that Hockey Australia acknowledges the passing of Ivan Spedding a long-time staff member of firstly the Australian Hockey Association (AHA), and then the amalgamated body Hockey Australia.





Ivan’s early involvement was as a player in Sydney, his club being St. George. He went on to represent NSW and eventually Australia, playing alongside his brother Kevin, touring New Zealand for a test series in 1958. At this time Ivan was employed as a commercial artist working for Colgate-Palmolive.



Ivan was appointed as Coaching Director with AHA in 1979, eventually being re-titled as Technical Director and performing those roles for over 30 years. At various times Ivan also acted as the acting Executive Director for AHA.



Ivan made an outstanding contribution to the development of coaching within hockey, particularly the involvement of hockey within the National Coaching Accreditation Scheme. He established the initial AHA Coaching Committee consisting of himself, Richard Aggiss, Denis Glencross and Michael Craig, who devised and directed the curriculum development and course management of the various coaching levels.



Ivan was also instrumental in the development of Minkey in the 1980’s, the forerunner of the Hookin2Hockey programs. Ivan’s skills as a commercial artist were of great value in the production of the various coaching resources that underpinned both Minkey and the hockey specific components of the NCAS courses.



As Coaching Director Ivan was also responsible for organising with the Junior Selection Panel of John McKinnon, Les Wark, and Hugh Robson, both the Junior Talent Camps conducted at the end of the Championships for selected U17 players and the Australian Youth Camps conducted in January at the AIS Canberra each year.



Ivan was also a significant contributor for AHA and Hockey Australia internationally. He was a long-standing member of the FIH Coaching and Development Committee, and as such was central to the organisation and conduct of FIH coaching courses in Australia in conjunction with major events such as the 1994 World Cup and the 1999 joint Champion’s Trophy.



Ivan chaired the Hall of Fame committee from 2004 and was himself a recipient of an Award of Merit acknowledging his significant contribution and achievements for and on behalf of AHA and Hockey Australia.



Ivan was a person of great influence for the benefit of Australian hockey and he will be well remembered for his service to the game and his friendship with many.



Hockey Australia sends its sincere condolences to his three children, Martin, Jacqueline and Patrick at this emotional time.



Hockey Australia media release