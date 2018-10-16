No. 16 Wake Forest defeats No. 9 Syracuse, 4-1







WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. — Facing a 1-0 deficit, the 16th-ranked Wake Forest field hockey team (8-6, 2-3 ACC) recorded four consecutive goals, all off penalty corners, to overcome No. 9 Syracuse (8-5, 1-4 ACC) 4-1 on Sunday at Kentner Stadium.





Syracuse struck first at the eight-minute mark as Carolin Hoffman took a close range shot from the left side that found its way past Wake Forest keeper Isla Bint as the Orange took a 1-0 lead.



The Demon Deacon defense found its stride and held the Orange scoreless for the remainder of the game. Syracuse put up nine shots, four of which were on goal, but Bint's three saves were enough to keep the Orange at bay as the Deacon offense came to life.



A foul in the circle in the 13th minute gave the Deacons their first opportunity as Jule Grashoff scored the first goal of the game for Wake Forest, her 13th of the season. Kelsey Gill inserted the ball, while Megan Anderson set up Grashoff for the equalizer.



Just five minutes later, Wake Forest took its first lead of the match on another corner. Anne van Hoof made the shot with Anderson and Veerle Bos on the assists. The Deacons held on to a 2-1 advantage at the half.



Out of the break, the Deacon offense held on to its momentum and another foul gave Wake Forest its seventh penalty corner of the game. Gill inserted the ball as Grashoff took a shot that was saved by Syracuse keeper Borg van der Velde. Gill controlled the reflection and found the back of the net from just inches out as Wake extended its lead to 3-1.



With just minutes remaining in the game, the Deacons struck again as van Hoof scored her second goal of the day from Bos. The Wake defense controlled possession for the remainder of the game as the Deacons earned the upset over ninth-ranked Syracuse.



Wake Forest finished the game with 11 shots, six landing on goal. Anderson and Bos each tallied two assists, while Gill tallied one goal and one assist. Van Hoof paced the Deacs with four shots, and two goals. In the net, Bint improves to 8-2 on the year, making three saves and only allowing one goal.



The Deacons will hit the road for a pair of matches against Virginia and VCU on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 21. Friday's match is set for 5 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at noon.



NCAA