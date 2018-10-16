

Glenanne’s Paula Fitzpatrick. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Irish rugby international Paula Fitzpatrick showed her value to Glenanne as she scored a hat trick to make it two wins from two in women’s Leinster Division One at a very wet St Andrew’s against Avoca.





She is taking a break from rugby, allowing her to return to hockey. The Glens looked the stronger in the opening stages winning corners from wide attacks against Avoca.



They were the first on the scoreboard with a well-worked corner finding Fitzpatrick on the back post, a lead they maintained into the second half.



They continued the pressure which resulted in a long corner finding Rachel O’Brien in the circle who deflected to Niamh Lyons for her first goal of the season.



Glenanne ramped up the pressure with Fitzpatrick finding the back of the net twice more to complete her hat-trick and secure Glenanne the three points.



Avoca did have a late flurry of pressure, testing the Glenanne defence and managed a consolation goal from a corner move on the final whistle.



They join Trinity at the top of the table following the students 8-0 win over Rathgar with Clodagh Fullston getting a hat-trick. She started their scoring when she tapped in from Sally Campbell’s pass and Fullston’s quick reflexes also yielded the second from a corner rebound.



It was 5-0 by half-time and three second half goals completed the rout, making it 14 goals scored and none conceded to date in the provincial league.



Neassa O’Malley got the only goal of the Kildare derby as the Kilcock’s North side beat newly promoted Naas 1-0. Genesis beat Our Lady’s 3-2 to get off the mark for the season.



Women’s Leinster Division One: Naas 0 North Kildare 1 (N O’Malley); Our Lady’s 2 (M McCarthy, E Kilbride) Genesis 3; Rathgar 0 Trinity 8 (C Fullston 3, E Markey 2, A Long, R Burns, S Osborne); Glenanne 4 (P Fitzpatrick 3, N Lyons) Avoca 1



The Hook