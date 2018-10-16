



Dinamo Kazan won the Russian championship once again as they got the best of Tana twice over the weekend to keep them out of range of Dinamo Elektrostal.





On Saturday, a hat-trick from Pavel Golubev saw them win 5-2, putting them on the precipice of the title, needing a draw to copper-fasten another national title and assure them of Russia’s top European spot.



But they showed some early nerves as Alexey Sobolevsky put Tana a goal up in the sixth minute. Kazan, however, quickly resumed normal service with Golubev scoring twice in quick succession before Nikolay Yankun and Almaz Kurbanov made it 4-1 with just 28 minutes gone.



Tana fought back with the next two goals for 4-3 with half an hour to go but Kazan finished strong with four more goals, including two more from Golubev for an 8-3 victory.



It assured them of their 16th championship, a special one as they trailed Elektrostal for long periods of the season by five points but managed to overhaul them in the finishing straight by three points.



“It doesn't matter which time you win: 2nd, 5th, 10th,” said Dinamo-Kazan head coach Araik Margaryan. “Every victory for us is like the first time. For us it was a difficult season and we found it hard to gain momentum.



“The second half of the season was more successful in the number of points scored and in the quality of our game.”



Elektrostal showed up well this season, pushing Kazan all the way but the Tartarstan outfit showed character, fortitude and the will to win to overtake the Moscovites.



Kazan now look forward to next Sunday’s EHL KO16 draw when they will find out who they play in the knock-out stages of the competition.



Euro Hockey League media release