Ben Somerford







She's one of the Hockeyroos emerging stars and she's been busy lately as the unbeaten NSW Arrows goalkeeper in the Australian Hockey League, so we thought we'd catch up with Jocelyn Bartram.





Do you have any nicknames?



Joce.



What's home for you?



I'm originally from Albury on the border of NSW and Victoria.



First affiliated club?



NASC Wombats.



And who is your current club in Perth?



Suburban Lions.



Why did you start playing Hockey?



I followed my mum and brother into the sport.



What motivates you in Hockey?



Trying to be the best I can be. And trying to be the best in the world to help the team achieve.







Can you name your Hockey highlight so far?



Hmmm, that'd have to be winning the 2017 Oceania Cup and with a clean sheet too!



If you weren't a Hockey player, what would you be?



A water polo player!



Who were your childhood heroes?



Tom Brady and, Hockey-wise, Stephen Mowlam.



What are your hobbies outside of Hockey?



Training my puppy, attempting to play golf and baking naughty things.



And what's your ambition outside of Hockey?



I want to graduate uni as a qualified Exercise Physiologist and work in a rehabilitation department in a hospital for burns or neuro.



