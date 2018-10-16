Kookaburras Embark On Pre-World Cup Training Camp



Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras will this week embark on a pre-World Cup training camp as coaches and selectors narrow down on selection for the final 18-man team in India in November and December.





World number one Australia will be chasing a third straight title at the 2018 World Cup which starts on Wednesday 28 November in Bhubaneswar, India, and will be televised LIVE on FOX SPORTS.



The entire National Senior Men’s Squad have assembled in Perth this week for the camp which is seen as vital preparation for the World Cup.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “We’ll utilise this week’s camp as important preparation for the World Cup.



“The camp is an opportunity to test the players, build their fitness and home in on our final 18-player selection.”



Kookaburras players and support staff will also attend a camp in Western Australia’s south-west at the Nanga Bush Camp.



Batch added: “The bush camp is about team building and bonding. It’s a unique opportunity for the group which we expect we’ll gain a lot from.”



Australia are in Pool B with England (ranked seventh), Ireland (10th) and China (17th) at the 2018 World Cup.



The Kookaburras’ first match is against Ireland on Friday 30 November from 9:30pm (AEDT).



Final selection for Australia’s 2018 World Cup will occur in early November following the Australian Hockey League Finals.



Watch the matches LIVE on FOXSPORTS and follow @Kookaburras on Twitter for live commentary.



Kookaburras’ 2018 World Cup schedule:

Friday 30 November 9:30pm AEDT – Australia v Ireland

Tuesday 4 December 11:30pm AEDT – Australia v England

Friday 7 December 9:30pm AEDT – Australia v China

Monday 10 December – Crossovers

Wednesday 12 December – Quarter-Finals

Saturday 15 December – Semi-Finals

Sunday 16 December - Finals



Hockey Australia media release