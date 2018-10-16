



PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) has congratulated the boy's hockey team for bagging a gold in their debut at the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





"Malaysia created history once more in the Youth Olympics!" Syed Saddiq wrote on Monday (Oct 15) on Twitter with an accompanying video of the winning moment.



"You are all our inspiration!" he added.



Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the final at the Parque Polideportivo Roca Stadium on Sunday (Oct 14).



This was the first time the Malaysian hockey team qualified for the five-a-side tournament in the Youth Olympic Games.



Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was the hero for Malaysia when he scored two goals in the 14th and 19th minutes.



The 18-year-old, who also ended up top scorer in the tournament with 22 goals, was thrilled with his efforts.



