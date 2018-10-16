



Yesterday marked the final day of competition at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Today we look back on some of the quotes from the medal winners as they left the Hockey5s court in Youth Olympic Park with new medals around their necks.





Speaking after her gold medal victory against India, Argentina star Victoria Miranda said: "I cannot not believe it... it is a unique experience - getting the chance to win such a title and share it with all my friends and family! This happens only once in a lifetime!"



Looking towards the future she added: "We are a strong group and if we stay unified as we are now we can go really far!"







Women's bronze medal winner Ma Ning from China said: “I feel really happy and relieved after winning this bronze medal. We made a lot of effort, it was tough - also including the travel from China after which we were very tired. In the end we reached our goal and it feels great. We are thrilled!”







Argentina men also picked up bronze medals. Speaking to the FIH, Facundo Sarto said: "I am super happy! This is the result of hard work from all the team. I am so happy to have won a medal in front of our home fans."



Talking about the impact that the Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s events have had, he said: "We have been able to showcase our Argentinian character to the world. For our sport, we've shown that hockey in Argentina is one big party. Hopfully this will attract new people into the game in the future."



