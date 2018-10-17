By The Hockey Paper





Rod Fox pushes back in final match for the club in 2014 PIC: Harborne HC



Harborne HC announced the sad passing of Rod Fox on Tuesday, a “true gentleman and legend” of the Birmingham-based club.





A “heart beat” of Harborne’s men’s 1s for many years as manager, he was renowned for his passionate half-time talks and described his role as “an honour”.



He played his last match for the club when he pushed back for the final time in March 2014.



“What really sad news,” Nigel Taylor wrote on Twitter. “I knew Rod from coaching against him over the years. He was always a formidable opponent yet great company after the game. A true gentleman, a credit to Harborne and to hockey in general.”



A new hockey charity initiative by Wapping HC has been running this month, raising money for Breast Cancer Care.



“L’Ump Month” asks umpires across the country to wear pink on the pitch and donate some or all of their expenses to Breast Cancer Care.



The scheme is part of Breast Cancer Care’s “The Big Pink” campaign, which encourages people to don pink to show support for sufferers of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October.



Poole HC celebrate its 125th anniversary next month and is keen to hear from anyone who has been involved with the club over the years – either as a player, official or helper.



Thalia Galloway, club secretary, said: “We will be holding a year-long programme of events to mark this important milestone in the club’s history. The first of these will be a special birthday party on 10 November – and we’d love to see any previous club members at the party. We’re also eager to explore and celebrate our incredible history, so we’d also like to hear from anyone about their involvement with the club, experiences, favourite memories and photographs.”



Poole HC started in November 1893 and currently runs three men’s and two ladies’ teams in various leagues across the Hampshire and Dorset region.



If you’d like to join the party, check out Poole Hockey Club’s Facebook page or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Bromsgrove HC has launched a campaign to find new ladies’ goalkeepers.



The club is looking for players aged 13 and up who would be willing to step into the position, as Ladies 3s captain Dawn Tomlinson explained:



“We have four fantastic keepers in the Ladies section at the moment, but with five teams this puts a lot of pressure on these women to play every weekend throughout the season which can be a challenge on maintaining a balanced personal life, especially as matches are on a Saturday.





BHC Ladies keeper Bernadette Mackie, 52, in action PIC: Julie Fielden.



“It gets even harder given we are usually petitioning one of them to double up and play 2 games in a day, and if just one of them is unavailable then it puts a greater strain on the others to help out. We’d love to get a few more women on board who would be willing to attend Goal Keeper training with our amazing coaches, and give it a go!”



Follow the #GoForGoal campaign on the club’s Facebook page, @BromsgroveHC or head to the club’s website for more information and how to get involved, bromsgrovehockey.org.uk.



