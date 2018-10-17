Ben Somerford







Quarter-final match-ups at the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) Finals on the Gold Coast will be determined this weekend when Round Three takes place across Australia.





Round Three represents the final home-and-away round matches before the Finals to be played at Gold Coast Hockey Centre from Thursday 25 October to Sunday 28 October.



In the men’s, the Tassie Tigers and the WA Thundersticks sit top of Pool A and Pool B respectively with two wins from two matches.



In the women’s, the NSW Arrows are clear on top of Pool A with two wins, while in Pool B both Victoria and SA, who meet in Round Three, have two victories each.



Quarter-final match-ups will be determined by pool placings, with first in Pool A to play fourth in Pool B, second in Pool B to play third in Pool A, third in Pool B to play second in Pool A and fourth in Pool A to play first in Pool B on Thursday 25 October.



Winners will proceed to the semi-finals on Saturday 27 October, before the medal matches on Sunday 28 October, which will be live streamed on www.epicentre.tv.



Several men’s sides will be boosted this round by the return of Burras players following their bronze medal finish at the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia but Kookaburras players will be unavailable due to their pre-World Cup training camp in Perth. Kookaburras players will be available for the AHL Finals.



In Round Three on Saturday, Canberra hosts NSW (women’s 2pm AEDT, men’s 4pm AEDT) in the nation’s capital, with the Waratahs looking to avoid bottom spot in the men’s, while the Arrows can seal top spot in the women’s although a big Strikers win could reverse that.



Brisbane also hosts its first game of the season, when Queensland entertains Tassie on Saturday (women’s 6pm AEST, men’s 8pm AEST) in front of a sell-out crowd. The Scorchers will look to cement top spot in Pool A in the women’s, while the Blades-Tigers clash may decide top spot in Pool A in the men’s.



Perth hosts its first game of the 2018 AHL, when WA plays NT on Saturday (women’s 4pm AWST, men’s 6pm AWST). The Diamonds-Pearls clash will determine third spot in Pool B in the women’s, while the Thundersticks will confirm top spot with any result against the Stingers.



On Sunday, Victoria hosts SA (women’s 2pm AEDT, men’s 4pm AEDT) in Melbourne with top spot up for grabs in Pool B in the women’s. The Vikings-Hotshots match will likely determine second spot in Pool B in the men’s.



This year’s AHL includes rule modifications and innovations, including conversion goals, PumpPlays and no draws, providing more excitement for fans. The 2018 AHL will be the final edition of the competition before a revamped league is launched next year.



Follow the action on www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com and www.facebook.com/HockeyAustralia, Twitter @HockeyAustralia and Instagram @HockeyAustraliaOfficial and via the official hashtag #AHL2018.



Round matches will not be streamed but Hockey Australia will publish weekly highlights on Mondays on our Youtube page.



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE AHL FINALS TICKETS



TEAM NEWS



Canberra Strikers v NSW Arrows, Saturday 20 October 2pm (AEDT), National Hockey Centre, Canberra



Sisters Jessica and Emily Smith will face off as rivals in Canberra, while Anna Flanagan takes on her old side. The Strikers are yet to confirm their final 14-player team.



Makaela Potts drop out replaced by Hockeyroos defender Georgina Morgan. Grace Stewart is fresh from four goals in last round’s 8-1 win in Tasmania.



Can: Edwina Bone (c), Catriona Bailey-Price, Jessica Smith, Isabella Apps, Millie Monfries, Meredith Bone, Shelley Watson, Sophie Gaughan, Samantha Economos, Naomi Evans, Elena Tice, Beckie Middleton, Rebecca Lee, Kalindi Commerford, Tina Taseska, Sarah White, Rene Hunter (gk), Talei Forrest (gk) ((to be reduced to 14)



NSW: Jocelyn Bartram (gk), Sarah Johnston, Emily Smith (c), Lisa Farrell, Grace Stewart, Anna Flanagan, Greta Hayes, Mikaela Patterson, Tamsin Bunt, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jessica Watterson, Georgina Morgan, Kate Jenner, Abigail Wilson



Canberra Lakers v NSW Waratahs, Saturday 20 October 4pm (AEDT), National Hockey Centre, Canberra



The Lakers will regain Niranjan Gupte after an impressive Sultan of Johor Cup, along with Jake and Ben Staines. Canberra will again be without keeper Andrew Charter, with Brendan Hill between the sticks. Their final 14-member team is yet to be confirmed.



The Waratahs have made a handful of changes, with goalkeeper Ash Thomas back at the expense of Nick Holman. NSW coach Brent Livermore also hands out three debuts to Hayden Dillon, Ehren Hazell and Dylan Martin following their returns from the Sultan of Johor Cup.



Can: Aaron Knight, Brendan Hill (gk), Owen Chivers, Glenn Turner (c), Matthew Neeson, Kazuma Murata, Jamie Hawke, Niranjan Gupte, Anand Gupte, Garry Backhus, Jake Staines, Manabu Yamashita, Ben Staines, Aaron Kershaw, Lewis McLennan, Lewis Shepherd, Thomas Deane, James Day, Thomson Stuckey, James Lawrence (gk), Jeremy Hopkins (to be reduced to 14)



NSW: Simon Orchard, Jack Hayes, Ash Thomas (gk), Hayden Dillon, Kurt Lovett, Matthew Butturini, Danie Richards, Nicholas McEwen, Tristan White, Ky Willott, Ben Craig, Ryan Proctor, Dylan Martin, Ehren Hazell



WA Diamonds v NT Toshiba Pearls, Saturday 20 October 4pm (AWST), Perth Hockey Stadium



Young guns Renee Rockliff, Sienna Archer and Sara Foster are added to the Diamonds line-up with Danielle Bestall, Line Malan and Shanea Tonkin dropping out following back-to-back defeats. The Pearls are yet to confirm their final 14 but performed better last round in a 3-0 loss to SA.



WA: Phillipa Morgan, Candyce Peacock, Jemma Buckley (c), Caitlin Pascov, Sara Foster, Penny Squibb, Kathryn Slattery, Rachel Frusher, Sienna Archer, Roos Broek, Sage Rogers-Uff, Annie Gibbs, Renee Rockliff, Aleisha Power (gk)



NT: Elizabeth Duguid (gk), Jennifer Hoes (gk), Brooke Peris (c), Felicity Gallagher, Natarlia Smith, Grace Nalder, Jessica Martin-Brown, Tayla Ainslie, Courtney Knowler, Georgia Graf, Josie Short, Babette van der Velden, Kim Leiper, Erin Lidbetter, Danarra Bishop, Jacqueline Graf, Carly James, Seriou Frankema (to be reduced to 14)



WA Thundersticks v NT SRA Stingers, Saturday 20 October 6pm (AWST), Perth Hockey Stadium



The Thundersticks will welcome back Matthew Fisher, Coby Green, Brayden King and Alec Rasmussen after being away at the Sultan of Johor Cup, while the experienced Chris Bausor is added. Jason Gabriel, Tim Andrew, Brandon Gibbs and Joshua Bowen drop out for WA. NT will again be without Jeremy Hayward.



WA: Alec Rasmussen, Tim Geers, Frazer Gerrard, Marshall Roberts, Chris Bausor, Coby Green, Graeme Begbie (c), Will Byas, Dane Gavranich, Daniel Robertson, Bryn De Bes, Brayden King, Ben Rennie (gk), Matthew Fisher



NT: Jason Lowe, Tarrant Haami-Jones, Adam Luck (gk), Adrian Lockley (c), Jamie Hullick, Corey Piggin, Jye Clark (gk), Jacob Andrade, Robert Duguid, Nicholas Hill, Nathan Hochman, Ronan Myyrylainen, Dylan Hill, Jason Hullick, Joel Carroll, Matthew Argent, Dwayne Abbott, Ewan Wallin, Isaac McDonald (to be reduced to 14)



Queensland Scorchers v Tassie Van Demons, Saturday 20 October 6pm (AEST), Queensland State Hockey Centre



Jodie Kenny is available again to boost the Scorchers defence for this sold-out match. Georgia Hillas is added while former Hockeyroos defender Kirstin Dwyer is recalled for Queensland, with Madeline James, Layla Eleison and Tegan Richards dropping out. Hannah Astbury returns in goals to replace Emily Burrows.



The Van Demons have named an unchanged side despite suffering an 8-1 loss last round to the NSW Arrows and a 3-0 defeat in Round One to Canberra. Their first away trip in the 2018 AHL season will test them.



Qld: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Madison Fitzpatrick, Ashlea Fey, Ambrosia Malone, Kirstin Dwyer, Jordyn Holzberger, Madeline James, Tegan Richards, Stephanie Kershaw, Rebecca Greiner, Morgan Gallagher, Hannah Astbury (gk), Britt Wilkinson, Georgia Hillas, Renee Taylor



Tas: Sofie McLeod, Madeleine Hinton, Jess Tremayne, Blair Patten, Laura Spandler, Ashleigh Arthur, Samantha Lawrence, Louisa Jacobson, Jean Flanagan, Sarah McCambridge (c), Eliza Westland, Phillida Bridley, Julia Gunn, Ruby-Rose Haywood (gk)



Queensland Blades v Tassie Tigers, Saturday 20 October 8pm (AEST), Queensland State Hockey Centre



Despite impressing, goalkeeper Mitchell Nicholson drops out for the Blades, replaced by Cade Banditt who has returned from the Sultan of Johor Cup. Blake Wotherspoon is another Burra who is available again, with his return timely with Jacob Anderson linking up with the Australia camp in Perth.



The Tassie Tigers have also lost young forward Jack Welch to the Kookaburras pre-World Cup training camp. Hayden Beltz returns from Burras duty, while Benjamin Austin comes into the side too, with Kurt Mackey dropping out.



Qld: Hugh Pembroke (c), Michael Francis, Ashley Hennegan, Joel Rintala, Blake Wotherspoon, Robert Bell, Shane Kenny, Scott Boyde, Cade Banditt (gk), Oliver Crane, Douglas Buckley, Matthew Shaw, Justin Douglas, Jared Taylor



Tas: Nick Leslie, Hayden Beltz, Benjamin Austin, Linden McCarthy, Samuel McCulloch, Kieron Arthur, Grant Woodcock (gk), Tim Deavin (c), James Bourke, Ben Read, James Dick, Oliver Smith, Gill Gobindraj, Sam McCambridge



Victoria Vipers v SA Suns, Sunday 21 October 2pm (AEDT), State Netball Hockey Centre



For the third consecutive match, the Vipers are unchanged with coach Tim Strapp enjoying a settled side that is yet to concede a goal and has recorded 13-0 and 1-0 wins over NT and WA.



SA have also claimed back-to-back wins to start the AHL season, so coach Mark Dedman has also named an unchanged line-up. Jane Claxton will be the skipper this weekend, rotating from Karri McMahon. Keeper Ash Wells will take on her home state.



Vic: Aisling Utri, Nicola Hammond, Sophie Taylor, Kristina Bates, Lily Brazel, Kary Chau, Lydia Velzian, Emily Hurtz (c), Meg Pearce, Hayley Padget, Madi Ratcliffe, Samantha Snow, Hannah Gravenall, Rachael Lynch (gk)



SA: Mariana Lagos, Jane Claxton (c), Celeste Foord, Holly Evans, Emily Grist, Amy Hunt, Euleena MacLachlan, Emma De Broughe, Karri McMahon, Alison Penington, Hattie Shand, Lucy Talbot, Leah Welstead, Ashlee Wells (gk)



Victoria Vikings v SA Hotshots, Sunday 21 October 3:45pm (AEDT), State Netball Hockey Centre



The return of the Burras means a raft of changes for the Vikings following their 4-2 home loss to WA. Nathan Ephraums, Jonathan Bretherton and Damon Steffens all return, along with Kiran Arunasalam. Steffens enjoyed good goal scoring form at the Sultan of Johor Cup. Andrew Scanlon, Joel Hamilton, Zach Meaden and Oscar Wookey lose their spots.



SA will likely be boosted by the availability of Burra Lachlan Busiko but are yet to confirm their final 14 for the trip to Melbourne.



Vic: James Webster, Max Hendry, Andrew Philpott, Stephen Gale, Josh Pollard, Nathan Ephraums, Russell Ford (c), George Bazeley (gk), Jayshaan Randhawa, Jonathan Bretherton, Damon Steffens, Kiran Arunasalam, Tim Cross, James Knee



SA: William Abbott, Cameron White, Sijbrand Bolhuis, Brodie Gleeson, Kurtis Willson, Andy Leat, Fred Gray, Scott Germein (c), Ross Hetem, Luke Larwood, Daniel Mitchell, Glyn Tamlin, Lee Dong-Hyung, Alastair Oliver, Simon Brown, James Keeves, Lachlan Busiko, Michael Wells (gk), James Richardson (gk) (to be reduced to 14)



Hockey Australia media release