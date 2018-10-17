Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tanvir Dar XI win Rob Lathouwers Challenge Hockey Cup title

Published on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
LAHORE: Tanvir Dar XI won the inaugural Rob Lathouwers Challenge Hockey Cup at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore here Tuesday. The match between Tanvir Dar XI and Munir Dar XI had ended in 2-2 draw. The tie was decided on toss where luck favoured Tanvir Dar XI. Rob Lathouwers Challenge Cup is the brain child of Olympic gold medallist Taqueer Dar, the founder president of Dar Hockey Academy to honour the famed Dutch umpire Rob Lathouwers. This is in recognition of Lathouwers’ great services for Pakistan hockey in general and Dar Academy in particular. His MOP Club in Holland has hosted Dar Hockey Academy during all their five tours of Holland.



Lathouwers distributed prizes at the end of the match and was overwhelmed by the Dar Academy’s gesture. “I am at a loss of words to express my gratitude. I feel greatly honoured to have an annual event named after me. Pakistan hockey has always been close to my heart and Dar Hockey Academy is my own academy. It gives me a great sense of achievement that academy’s boys have been gaining national selection in numbers.” It is pertinent to mention that Lathouwers developed serious cardiac problem last Friday and spent the night at the Coronary Care Unit of National Hospital. The diagnosis suggested irregular heart functioning. He was very appreciative of the treatment and care. “I was amazed at the way doctors and the other staff looked after me in a very professional manner. Within a day I was good enough to be discharged. Now, I feel 75 personal normal.”

The Daily Times

