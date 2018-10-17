By The Hockey Paper





Anita McLaren scored 105 goals for the Black Sticks PIC: Photosport NZ



Anita McLaren, New Zealand women’s record goalscorer, called time on her superb near decade international career on Wednesday.





McLaren, 31, ended her Black Sticks career with 105 goals from 271 appearances, three short of Emily Gaddum’s record 274 Black Sticks caps.



“I’m very much a goal setter and I wanted to make sure that I finished when I was ready,” McLaren, who will now take charge of sport at King’s College in Auckland, told Newshub.



“Now I’m ready to see what else is out there for me and I’m excited about my future.”



McLaren made her international debut in 2009 and ended with gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.



However 2018 also had a low point when New Zealand exited the women’s World Cup in London when coach Mark Hager’s coaching methods came under fire.



But McLaren backed Hager as an independent review was implemented last month.



“He’s got to push us to our absolute best because we want to perform on the world stage, and I think he gets the best out of this group,” she added.



I'd like to take this time to announce my retirement from international hockey. I would like to thank everybody for all the support and encouragement throughout my career you have all given me so many memories I will cherish forever. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/awVIX3ml0s



— Anita McLaren (Punt) (@anita_punt) October 17, 2018



But that ulimately won’t overshadow McLaren’s decision to end her career.



She added: “I would like to thank everybody for all the support and encouragement throughout my career you have all given me so many memories I will cherish forever.



“To finally get on that [Commonwealth] podium, hear that anthem and be given a gold medal, if you saw any of the interviews I was a blubbering mess. I’m not very emotional and it all sort of came out.”



