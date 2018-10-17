

New Zealand's record women's hockey goalscorer has called time on her nine-year international career.





Anita McLaren confirmed her retirement from the Black Sticks on Wednesday after a glittering career in which she scored 105 goals from 271 appearances, Newshub reported.



McLaren, 31, finishes 25 clear of second-placed Olivia Merry on the all-time goalscoring list, and just three short of Emily Gaddum's record 274 caps for her country.





"I'm very much a goal setter and I wanted to make sure that I finished when I was ready. Now I'm ready to see what else is out there for me and I'm excited about my future," McLaren told Newshub.



"I'm proud of what I've achieved and I'm happy to walk away."





McLaren will now turn her attention to overseeing sport at King's College in Auckland.



Originally from Nelson, McLaren made her international debut in 2009 and ended on a high this year with the Black Sticks' Commonwealth Games gold medal in April when they beat hosts Australia in the decider.



In August, coach Mark Hager's methods came under scrutiny after he accidentally sent an email critical of some Black Sticks to all the players, rather than just the support staff member he intended.





After some went public with complaints about the team environment, seven former Black Sticks responded in support of Hager in an open letter.



McLaren also backed Hager on Wednesday and said any grumbles about the coach had nothing to do with her.



"He's got to push us to our absolute best because we want to perform on the world stage, and I think he gets the best out of this group," she told Newshub.



