By Rutvick Mehta







Roelant Oltmans might have parted ways with Indian hockey on a sour note, having been sacked as head coach of the men's team by Hockey India (HI) in September 2017, but the Dutchman is neither sulking nor has he shut the door completely on returning to Indian hockey.





The 64-year-old faced an unceremonious end to his stint of more than four years with the country – first as high-performance director and then as head coach of the men's side – with HI asking him to leave after a few below-par performances by the team under him.



Oltmans then went to Pakistan to be their men's team's head coach before switching to Malaysia earlier this month for the same role.



During the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG) a few months ago, Oltmans termed Indian hockey as a "closed chapter".



However, it doesn't seem to be fully closed just yet.



Asked if he will consider returning to Indian hockey should he is approached, Oltmans told DNA on Tuesday: "That depends on the circumstances of that moment, for me personally as well as the situation with hockey in India at that time.



"There's no point talking about it now because at this moment, that is not the case. But maybe in the future, who knows? We will see," he added.



In Muscat for the Asian Champions Trophy – his first assignment in charge of the Malaysian team – Oltmans revealed that he had a couple of other coaching offers, adding that he considered those options only after stepping down as Pakistan coach last month.



"I want to make one thing very clear: I had already left the Pakistan job before I was approached by Malaysia. Before I decided to take up the job, I was jobless. I had a couple of options, Malaysia was not the only one to approach me," Oltmans, considered one of the best hockey coaches in the world, said.



"I decided to take up the challenge of Malaysia for a couple of reasons: I had an opportunity to come to Malaysia a few times before but those times, it didn't suit me or them. Second, I really feel that Malaysia have it in them to perform at a higher level than their actual world rankings," he added.



The Dutchman also spoke about why he left the Pakistan job after just six months in charge, even though the team showed signs of improvement under him at the CWG and Asian Games.



"The biggest reason for me was that the facilities and the circumstances to work there were not up to the standards that I expected them to be," he said.



"That meant that for me, it became very difficult to fulfill the expectations of everyone in Pakistan. I was happy with the progress the team was making. But to continue the progress in the same direction, a couple of things needed to change from my point of view. And that was not possible," he added.



Daily News & Analysis