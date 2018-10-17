Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

France 3-4 England: Sam Ward scores twice as visitors stage comeback win

Published on Wednesday, 17 October 2018
Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance as England staged a late recovery to beat France 4-3 in Lille.



Ward and Liam Ansell gave England a 2-0 lead before the hosts hit back with a hat-trick from captain Victor Charlet.

James Gall levelled six minutes from time before Ward grabbed his second to secure England's victory.

"This was a highly beneficial experience for our young players," said England head coach Danny Kerry.

"I was pleased with our resilience late in the game to come from behind to win against a team who showed their potent threat at penalty corners."

BBC Sport

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

