

Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance. Photo: Getty Images



Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance as England staged a late recovery to beat France 4-3 in Lille.





Ward and Liam Ansell gave England a 2-0 lead before the hosts hit back with a hat-trick from captain Victor Charlet.



James Gall levelled six minutes from time before Ward grabbed his second to secure England's victory.



"This was a highly beneficial experience for our young players," said England head coach Danny Kerry.



"I was pleased with our resilience late in the game to come from behind to win against a team who showed their potent threat at penalty corners."



