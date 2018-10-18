



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Beginning January 2019, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League will kick off and USA Field Hockey is pleased to release the locations where fans can watch the U.S. Women’s National Team compete.





“Outside of the Olympic Games there has never been this level of competition held in the United States,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “This is an incredibly exciting time for field hockey and USA Field Hockey is proud to provide our members, fans and country with the opportunity to see Team USA on this stage.”



Designed as a sport and entertainment product that will provide a regular calendar of must-see events, the FIH Pro League will span over 6 months and bring eight home games to the United States. The power of home will be key to the USWNT’s success in this event, with packed stadiums throughout the season providing a huge boost to USA playing in front of their home fans.



The U.S. Women’s National Team will play their home matches at the Home of Hockey, Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., with one match also being played at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.



These venues have been proposed based on comprehensive requirements outlined by the FIH, which include criteria specific to location, pitch performance, seating capacity and lighting levels for television coverage.



These were established by the FIH to ensure the quality of the venues and provision of a unique fan experience, with a key focus on the safety and wellbeing of athletes and the performance aspects of the facilities. With such high standards required, some of the mentioned venues could be subject to change.



USFHA media release