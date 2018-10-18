Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Vantage Black Sticks Men defeat Canada 3-0 in 1st Test

Published on Thursday, 18 October 2018
Vantage Black Sticks Captain, Arun Panchia

The Vantage Black Sticks Men defeated Canada 3-0 in the first game of the BDO Hockey Series tonight at Warkworth Showgrounds Reserve, Warkworth.



The first half of the game was an even split with a lot of back and forth play but no goals from either team. The Vantage Black Sticks had a couple of close shots in the remaining minutes of the first half but neither were successful.

The Kiwi men came into the second half with a lot more aggression than the first and within 5 minutes managed to find the back of the net off a Dominic Newman shot to give them their first goal of the game.

In the 56th minute, New Zealand earned themselves back-to-back penalty corners after the first deflected off the post. The second penalty corner saw a nice conversion from Cory Bennett to extend the Vantage Black Sticks lead to 2-0.

With under 30 seconds to play in the game, George Muir didn’t want to go home without a goal and fired one past the goalie to secure a 3-0 win to the men in black.

The win moves New Zealand to a 42-12-2 all-time record against Canada.

This game also marked 250 caps for Vantage Black Sticks captain Arun Panchia making him the seventh most capped Black Stick all-time.

The men will be back to Warkworth Hockey Turf again tomorrow night for game two of the BDO Hockey Series at 7:00 pm.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS:  3 (Dominic Newman 1, Cory Bennett 1, George Muir 1)
CANADA: 0

HALFTIME: 0-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

