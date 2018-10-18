

Vantage Black Sticks Captain, Arun Panchia



The Vantage Black Sticks Men defeated Canada 3-0 in the first game of the BDO Hockey Series tonight at Warkworth Showgrounds Reserve, Warkworth.





The first half of the game was an even split with a lot of back and forth play but no goals from either team. The Vantage Black Sticks had a couple of close shots in the remaining minutes of the first half but neither were successful.



The Kiwi men came into the second half with a lot more aggression than the first and within 5 minutes managed to find the back of the net off a Dominic Newman shot to give them their first goal of the game.



In the 56th minute, New Zealand earned themselves back-to-back penalty corners after the first deflected off the post. The second penalty corner saw a nice conversion from Cory Bennett to extend the Vantage Black Sticks lead to 2-0.



With under 30 seconds to play in the game, George Muir didn’t want to go home without a goal and fired one past the goalie to secure a 3-0 win to the men in black.



The win moves New Zealand to a 42-12-2 all-time record against Canada.



This game also marked 250 caps for Vantage Black Sticks captain Arun Panchia making him the seventh most capped Black Stick all-time.



The men will be back to Warkworth Hockey Turf again tomorrow night for game two of the BDO Hockey Series at 7:00 pm.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 3 (Dominic Newman 1, Cory Bennett 1, George Muir 1)

CANADA: 0



HALFTIME: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release