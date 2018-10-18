

Determined to redeem pride after a below-par show at the Asian Games, the Indian men’s hockey team is expected to make a solid start when it clashes with host Oman in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) opener, here on Thursday.



India was the favourite to win gold in Jakarta but had to settle for a bronze after a disappointing loss to Malaysia in the semifinals.



World No. 5 India goes into the tournament as the highest-ranked Asian nation and tackling Oman should not be a problem for the side at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.



India beat Oman 7-0 when the two teams met last time during the 2014 Asian Games 2014, and coach Harendra Singh believes that facing the host will be a good test for his team ahead of other crucial round-robin matches.



“We are very excited to start our campaign against the hosts. The opening match will be a good test for us ahead of some crucial pool matches against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea,” Harendra said.



“It is important for us to start the competition by doing the basics right and producing our best performance in order to build momentum for the upcoming fixtures.”



India won the 2016 edition by defeating Pakistan 3-2 in the final in Kuantan, Malaysia.



But Harendra believes his team needs to keep the errors to the minimum if it has to lift the trophy again.



India fixtures: Oct. 20: vs Pakistan; Oct. 21: vs Japan; Oct. 23: vs Malaysia; Oct. 24: South Korea.



