Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) is delighted to today announce the appointment of Bill Davoren as the new Manager - Performance Pathway and Network.





Davoren joins HA with a long history in both Olympic and professional sport, bringing considerable knowledge and experience from roles within the AFL industry, Triathlon Australia and the Tasmanian Institute of Sport (TIS).



HA High Performance (HP) Director Toni Cumpston said: “Bill has more than 25 years of experience working in elite sport, across both Olympic and professional sports, which will complement our HP team and provide leadership and direction to our Network and performance pathways.



“His experience across a range of sports means he’ll bring new ideas and best practice methods to help us evolve internally and ensure we remain world leaders in our sport.”



Davoren spent the past decade as High Performance Manager at three AFL clubs; Collingwood, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs, working directly with elite athletes and HP coaching networks.



Prior to that, he spent six years as Triathlon Australia’s National Performance Director and Head Coach, during a period where Australia won three Olympic medals, three Commonwealth Games medals and 11 World Championship medals.



Davoren also spent eight years as the Sports Science/Performance Manager at the TIS, providing his grounding in strategic leadership and operational management of elite sporting teams.



He also has experience teaching, coaching, developing and mentoring athletes and coaches at a variety of levels across multiple sports.



Davoren takes up the role following Michael Crooks departure earlier this year and will commence on Monday 22 October.



Hockey Australia media release