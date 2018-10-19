



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18



DIII: No. 19 Amherst vs. Smith | 7:00 p.m. ET

Under the lights tonight, Amherst will host Smith in Massachusetts for a non-conference match-up. No. 19 Amherst is coming off back-to-back conference wins this past weekend when they defeated Colby 2-1 in overtime on Saturday and turned around to be victorious over Bates 3-1 on Sunday. After a scoreless first half against Colby, the Mammoths came out strong dominating the first half against Bates. Amherst is now 8-4 overall and 4-4 in New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) play. Smith is coming off a tough 0-3 loss to New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) opponent No. 11 Babson College. Despite the loss, Smith stood strong on defense making 11 saves. On Tuesday, the Pioneers faced Worcester Polytechnic Institute in another NEWMAC game. This game went into overtime as Smith rallied for the 2-1 win to put them at 9-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The last time these two teams plated, Amherst defeated Smith 3-0.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19



DI: Ohio vs. Kent State | 3:00 p.m. ET

Don't miss this anticipated Mid-American Conference (MAC) game that will help determine the rankings in the upcoming conference tournament! Ohio is coming off a 3-4 loss to MAC opponent Longwood on Friday. The Bobcats started the half strong by getting on the board first but Longwood responded with two of their own, a that pattern would repeat in the second half as Ohio ultimately fell one goal short. This moved Ohio to 4-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Kent State is also coming off a 0-4 loss at the hands of No. 22 Ohio State on Sunday. The Flashes fought the entire game and recorded a defensive save against the Buckeyes but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win. The loss dropped Kent State to 5-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play and also ended their three game winning streak. Both teams will be looking to get back on track with a win this Friday.







DII: No. 10 LIU Post vs. Franklin Pierce | 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 LIU Post will host Franklin Pierce in a Northeast-10 (NE10) battle in Brookville, N.Y. The Pioneers are coming off a big 6-0 win against New Haven on Wednesday. LIU Post got out to an early lead scoring twice within the first five minutes and never looked back. The victory moved LIU Post to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Franklin Pierce meanwhile is coming off back-to-back conference wins over Southern Connecticut State, 5-1, and Saint Michael's, 1-0. The last time these two teams met, LIU Post defeated Franklin Pierce 2-0. Tune into see who comes away with the victory this year.



DIII: Skidmore vs. Union | 4:30 p.m. ET

Tune it to this Liberty League match-up when Skidmore hosts Union in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.Skidmore is coming off back-to-back overtime losses this past weekend to conference foes. Skidmore fell 1-2 in double overtime to the University of Rochester on Friday and then fell 1-2 in overtime to William Smith College on Sunday. On Wednesday the Thoroughbreds were unable to withstand Utica's offense as they lost 1-4, even though they held the advantage in shots and penalty corners. Skidmore is now 6-9 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Union is coming off a 0-7 conference league loss to No. 12 Vassar this past Sunday. The Dutchwomen had trouble generating offensive chances and will be looking to improve their circle outcomes when they take on Skidmore. Union is now 5-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20







DI: Saint Louis vs. No. 12 Saint Joseph's | 1:00 p.m. ET

Saint Louis will host Saint Joseph’s in an Atlantic Ten Conference clash in Maryland Heights, Mo. this Saturday. Saint Louis is coming off a 0-5 loss to conference opponent Lock Haven this past Sunday. Lock Haven's quick start put the Billikens on their heels and was too much to overcome. The loss dropped Saint Louis to 3-10 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s is coming off a big 2-0 win over conference foe Richmond last Sunday. The Hawks' executed their offensive opportunities scoring on a penalty corner and penalty stroke. The win improved Saint Joseph’s to 12-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play. The last time these two teams played, Saint Joseph’s defeated Saint Louis 2-0.



DII: Assumption vs. Adelphi | 1:00 p.m. ET

Check out another NE10 battle this Saturday when Assumption hosts Adelphi in Worcester, Mass. Assumption is coming off a 4-1 conference win over American International this past Friday, but fell 1-2 to Merrimack on Wednesday. The conference loss moved Assumption to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Adelphi is coming off a thrilling 1-0 overtime win against conference foe Saint Michael’s this past Saturday. Adelphi recorded twelve shots but Saint Michael’s held strong on defense to force the game into overtime. The Panthers were able to secure the win four minutes into the first overtime period. On Wednesday, Adelphi took on Bentley in a nail-biter game. Adelphi's goalkeeper made a save with no time on the clock to secure the victory for the Panthers. With the win, they improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Tune in to see who moves up in the NE10 conference rankings.



DIII: No. 8 Montclair State vs. No. 5 Rowan | 5:00 p.m. ET

Don't miss this top-10 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) showdown as Montclair State hosts Rowan in Montclair, N.J. which will adjust both team's perfect conference records. No. 8 Montclair State is coming off a huge 2-1 overtime win over conference opponent The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Sunday. The Red Hawks upset No. 4 TCNJ scoring on a 1-on-1 breakaway at the 4:55 minute mark in the first overtime period. On Wednesday, Montclair State added a win when they beat William Patterson 2-0 to extend their winning streak to eight games and move their record to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Rowan also just faced TCNJ on Tuesday winning 3-2. Although TCNJ scored first, Rowan scored three in row to secure the victory. Prior to that they recorded a 7-0 win over Ramapo, scoring five first half goals.The Profs remain undefeated this season with a record of 15-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Tune into see which team can continue their winning streak.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21







DI: Northeastern vs. James Madison | 1:00 p.m. ET

Boston will welcome James Madison when Northeastern host them in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) match-up. Northeastern is coming off a 5-1 win over Dartmouth this past Sunday, in which four different players scored in the victory. The win improved the Huskies winning streak to four, including two CAA victories. Northeastern is now 6-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play. James Madison is coming off a 0-5 loss to No. 22 Ohio State last Friday. James Madison couldn’t get a shot off until the 25th minute and the slow start put the Dukes on their back foot. On Tuesday, James Madison hosted Saint Francis and recorded an impressive 8-1 victory. This moved them to 5-8 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Last season when these two teams met, James Madison defeated Northeastern 4-0. Tune into see who moves up in the CAA conference rankings.



DII: No. 10 Limestone vs. Queens (NC) | 1:00 p.m. ET

Limestone will host Queens in a South Atlantic Conference (SAC) battle in Gaffney, S.C. No. 10 Limestone is coming off an 8-0 win over conference opponent Belmont Abbey this past Saturday. Limestone had a quick start scoring back-to-back goals just eight minutes into regulation and with the win they remain undefeated in SAC play and improved their winning streak to six. The Saints are 7-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Queens is coming off their first SAC loss to Coker on Wednesday. Queens scored first but Coker added three before sharing goals as the Royals fell 3-4. The loss moved Queens to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Tune in to see which team remains undefeated in SAC conference play.



DII: Oberlin vs. DePauw | 12:00 p.m. ET

Another conference match-up as Oberlin will host DePauw in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). This game will be the second time these two teams have played this season. Back in September, DePauw defeated Oberlin 4-1. Oberlin is coming off 0-5 loss to conference opponent Denison this past Saturday. Despite the loss, Oberlin recorded ten saves against Denison’s threatening attack. The loss dropped Oberlin to 1-13 overall and 0-10 in conference play. The Yeowomen will be looking for their first conference win when they take on DePauw this weekend. DePauw is coming off a 4-3 win over Concordia Wisconsin on Wednesday. Concordia Wisconsin held a 3-1 lead early in the second half before DePauw's scored three goals in a stretch of 19 minutes and the defense shut out the Falcons in the second half for a 4-3 Tigers win. This improved them to 8-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play. Will Oberlin be able to get revenge over DePauw's September victory or will DePauw be victorious again?



USFHA media release