Unbeaten in their first four matches, Buckingham will be hoping to maintain their good start to the season when they entertain top flight newcomers Beeston in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





A victory could see Buckingham go top of the table if other results go in their favour, and would see them secure a third win in their first five matches, having drawn two other games.



But Beeston will be no pushover, having only lost one of their first four games, and they could overtake their hosts and potentially go third if they secure a good win.



“Beeston are a good side,” said Buckingham head coach Zak Jones. “We played them pre season so we know they play a really fast open brand of hockey and will be tough opponents.



“I’m pleased with the start we’ve made, although it was a bit frustrating to have drawn a couple of games because we had our chances to win. But we’re getting up to where we want to be.”



Elsewhere, leaders Surbiton will be aiming to make it five games unbeaten when they entertain Bowdon Hightown on Saturday, while the University of Birmingham will want to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Surbiton when they host Canterbury, also on Saturday.



As well as the Buckingham versus Beeston clash, Sunday’s matches include in-form Holcombe playing host to East Grinstead, while Slough go in search of their first victory at Clifton Robinsons.



In the Investec Conference East, early leaders Cambridge City will want to preserve their winning run with a win at Harleston Magpies, while last season’s champions Hampstead & Westminster entertain newcomers Horsham.



The top two are preparing for battle in the Investec Conference North, with leaders Ben Rhydding at home and Loughborough Students providing the opposition. Third-placed University of Durham play on Saturday afternoon at Sutton Coldfield.



Two unbeaten teams face each other in the Investec Conference West, with leaders Olton & West Warwicks at home against third-placed Gloucester City.



Another team with three wins from their first three games, second-placed Stourport are hosting Swansea City.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Saturday, 20 October 2018



Investec Premier Division

Surbiton v Bowdon Hightown 12:00

Univ of Birmingham v Canterbury 16:00



Investec Conference East

Wimbledon v Sevenoaks 14:00



Investec Conference North

Sutton Coldfield v Univ of Durham 12:30



Sunday, 21 October 2018



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Beeston 12:00

Clifton Robinsons v Slough 13:00

Holcombe v East Grinstead 14:00



Investec Conference East

Ipswich v Bedford 12:00

Harleston Magpies v Cambridge City 13:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Horsham 13:30

St Albans v Southgate 14:00



Investec Conference North

Brooklands Poynton v Timperley 13:00

Ben Rhydding v Loughborough Students 13:30

Fylde v Belper 13:30

Leeds v Leicester 14:00



Investec Conference West

Exe v Reading 12:00

Trojans v Oxford Hawks 12:00

Barnes v Isca 13:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Gloucester 13:30

Stourport v Swansea City 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release