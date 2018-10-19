

Fans can now buy tickets to watch the best of the best in Changzhou this November Photo: FIH/WSP



With less than a month until the start of the Women’s Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018, the excitement around the event is building-up with ticket sales now launched and Chinese online financial and property management company Wanglibao joining as title sponsor.





There are three ticket categories for fans to purchase:



General admission – US$20 per day

Pack for the six competition days – US$100

VIP (including VIP tickets & catering) – US$450 per day



The Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018 will take place at the Wijun Hockey Stadium between 17-25 November.



The prestigious event will feature six teams among the best-ranked ones in the world: the hosts - China, reigning World Cup and World League champions Netherlands, 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain, the 2016Hockey Champions Trophy winners Argentina, Tokyo 2020 hosts and recently crowned Asian champion Japan as well as reigning Oceania champions Australia.



The full schedule of the tournament is available on the official event website here.





China will come up against recently crowned World Cup winners Netherlands in their homeland Photo: FIH/Getty



The Women’s Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018 will round off a truly spectacular year for the women’s game following the hugely successful Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 which was won by Netherlands in August.



News about this event and subsequent ticket information is regularly updated on the official Women’s Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018 website whilst other updates are regularly posted via FIH Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Ticket information:

To purchase tickets, fans simply need to create an account on the ticketing platform (http://hockey.jianshenweb.com) and request the number of tickets per day. Then a QR code is generated which will have to be shown at the ticket office of the venue. Fans will then pay at the venue in cash and collect their tickets accordingly.



Full details available here



#HCT2018



FIH site