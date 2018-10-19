



The Vantage Black Sticks Men left game two of the BDO Hockey Series with 0-0 tie with Canada last night at Warkworth Showgrounds Reserve, Warkworth.





The game began almost identical to the first game of the series with some back and forth play and an empty scoreboard for the first 30 minutes of play.



The third quarter saw a few chances from both teams but neither were able to find the back of the net.



Eight minutes into the fourth quarter Canada had a close all off a penalty corner but couldn’t get past Vantage Black Stick goalkeeper Richard Joyce.



The remainder of the game saw multiple efforts from both sides but each defence held strong ending the match in a 0-0 draw.



“It was a little bit static and predictable today,” said Head Coach Darren Smith. “We go caught playing the outside the whole time. Canada were determined and defended pretty well so it ended up a game of limited opportunities.



“It was a step up for them but we probably took a step backwards from last night. They guys have worked pretty hard these last two games. It’s been a tough training block. We’ll give them a day off tomorrow and then just see if we can get our structure right so that we have bit more about us particularly through the center of the field for a good game on Saturday.”



The men will have a rest day today and be back to play the final two games in the BDO Hockey Series on Saturday and Sunday (October 20 and 21) at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakuranga, Auckland. Both games will kick-off at 2:30 pm.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 0

CANADA: 0



HALFTIME: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release