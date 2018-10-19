By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia outplayed Asian Games gold medallist Japan 3-0 in Muscat, Oman on Thursday (Oct 18) to get off to a flying start in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.





The win was a debut start for national coach Roelant Oltmans who was hired to chart the fortune of the Malaysian team on Oct 1.



Malaysia, who lost to Japan 3-1 in the penalty shootout in the Asian Games final in Jakarta last month after being deadlocked 6-6 in regulation time, made an impressive start in Oman.



Striker Faizal Saari gave Malaysia the lead in the third minute off a penalty corner at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.



Malaysia kept up the pressure to double the score six minutes later through forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, again off a penalty corner.



Faizal was on target again to score his second and Malaysia's third goal in the 51th minute with a penalty stroke to give Malaysia full points.



Malaysia did not have the services of key defender and penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim but they defended well in the match.



The 64-year-old Dutch coach said they were happy with the results and the way the team organised its defence.



"In possession, I would like to see a bit more of the team. No weakness but there is always room for improvement, as mentioned especially in the ball possession," said Oltmans.



Six nations are featuring in the tournament, and Malaysia next play hosts Oman today.



Defending champions India sent an early warning to other teams by trouncing Oman 11-0 on Thursday.



The Star of Malaysia