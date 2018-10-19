By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia started their Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Muscat, Oman with a 3-0 win over Asian Games champions Japan yesterday.





Even though Malaysia got their revenge in Oman, it was Japan who had won the more important Asian Games gold medal in Jakarta recently.



Japan fielded five new players, and Malaysia also rested a few players including penalty corner flicker Razie Rahim at the ACT.



And in Razie's absence, Faizal Saari converted a penalty corner goal in the third minute and seasoned striker Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin made it 2-0 by the ninth minute off a penalty corner deflection.



Faizal scored the third goal in the 51st minute off a penalty stroke.



National No 1 goalkeeeper S. Kumar was rested, as he had complained about muscle pain in his right thumb but was still included for the ACT. Hairi Rahman kept goal in the opening match instead.



New Straits Times