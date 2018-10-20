Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Alistair Ogilvie

Published on Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

It is with the greatest regret that I have to inform you all of the death of Alistair Ogilvie. He died peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 10th October 2018.

Alistair was a very valuable member of the Organising Committee for the Grand Masters European Championships last year. His willingness to accept any role asked of him, his attention to detail and foresight in organisation was invaluable and much appreciated. Many of you will know what a delight he was to play with not just in the international team but also in the Thistles. His subtlety, sense of position, eye for a gap and speed of reaction will be sadly missed. More importantly, we have all lost a friend and colleague.

I wish to inform those members who knew Alistair that his funeral is on Monday 22nd October at 11.45am at the South Lanarkshire Crematorium, 31, Sydes Brae, Blantyre G72 0TL. Thereafter the Strathaven Hotel. Family flowers only. There will be a collection in aid of the Myeloma Society.

John A Hay

Secretary, Scottish Masters LX Hockey Club

SHU

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.