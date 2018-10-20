It is with the greatest regret that I have to inform you all of the death of Alistair Ogilvie. He died peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 10th October 2018.



Alistair was a very valuable member of the Organising Committee for the Grand Masters European Championships last year. His willingness to accept any role asked of him, his attention to detail and foresight in organisation was invaluable and much appreciated. Many of you will know what a delight he was to play with not just in the international team but also in the Thistles. His subtlety, sense of position, eye for a gap and speed of reaction will be sadly missed. More importantly, we have all lost a friend and colleague.



I wish to inform those members who knew Alistair that his funeral is on Monday 22nd October at 11.45am at the South Lanarkshire Crematorium, 31, Sydes Brae, Blantyre G72 0TL. Thereafter the Strathaven Hotel. Family flowers only. There will be a collection in aid of the Myeloma Society.



John A Hay



Secretary, Scottish Masters LX Hockey Club



SHU