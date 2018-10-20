

Rutgers shut out Iowa in a home victory. Rutgers Athletics



PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 13 Rutgers field hockey (12-4, 4-4 Big Ten) earned its second top-ten win of the season with an outstanding defensive effort, getting a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 7 Iowa (12-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Nikki Profita scored the lone goal and Giana Glatz made three saves, including a huge late stop of a penalty stroke to secure Rutgers' eighth shutout of the season.





With the #RUFH 1-0 win over No. 7 Iowa:



