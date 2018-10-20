by Nigel Si­mon



De­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Queen's Park Crick­et Club moved to with­in two wins of re­tain­ing its Men’s Open Di­vi­sion T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship ti­tle af­ter end­ing the five-team round-robin se­ries with a per­fect 4-0 record at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Sun­day last.





In the fi­nal round of match­es, the Parkites out­played Fa­ti­ma 5-3 led by a dou­ble from Shaw Lee Quay to fol­low up on Sat­ur­day’s 4-2 de­feat of De­fence Force.



The trio of Aidan De Gannes, Jor­dan Reynos and Dar­ren Cowie chipped in with a goal each for the Parkites, who end­ed with max­i­mum 12 points, five ahead of sec­ond-placed Paragon while Jor­dan Vieira net­ted all three items for Fa­ti­ma, which end­ed fourth.



De­fence Force end­ed third with a 2-2 record af­ter crush­ing Petrotrin 9-2 al­so on Sun­day, with Mick­el Pierre, Roger Daniel and Ger­rard Fer­gu­son all scor­ing twice.



In the semi­fi­nals to­day (Sat­ur­day), QPCC faces Fa­ti­ma, which earned three points via a Dis­ci­pli­nary Com­mit­tee de­ci­sion over Petrotrin while De­fence Force tack­les Paragon.



The Women’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals are al­so set for Sat­ur­day with ti­tle-hold­ers Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias against Ven­tures while Har­vard Check­ers bat­tles Paragon.



Last night in the Mixed Vet­er­ans semi­fi­nals, QPCC met De­fence Force and Fa­ti­ma came up against Po­lice, while in the Trin­i­ty Men Di­vi­sion, Carib tack­led Notre Dame and Shape tack­led QPCC.



T&THB In­door re­sults



On Oc­to­ber 13



Un­der-19 Girls



SC Mag­no­lias 10 (Kait­lyn Olton 2nd, 5th, 18th, 26th, Lau­ryn Pounder 4th, 7th, 16th, Saarah Olton 6th, 17th, Nata­nia Rowe 14th) vs Raiders 0



Un­der-19 Boys



Shape 5 (Nico­las Whiet­man 16th, 33rd, Leu­mas Nep­tune 13th, 25th, Shel­don De Lisle 10th) vs Carib 1 (Cam­ron Adam­son 9th)



Mixed Vet­er­ans



Fa­ti­ma 7 (Bri­an Gar­cia 10th, 18th, Ge­of­froy Rop­er 3rd, Leon Ramdeen 7th, Yese­nia Luces 11th, Cristi­na Abreu 25th, 26th) vs Po­lice 1 (Shel­don Carmichael 30th)



Trin­i­ty Women



Notre Dame 0 vs SC Mag­no­lias 0



Trin­i­ty Men



Fa­ti­ma 2 (Adam Pier­rea 3rd, 10th) vs Po­lice 1 (Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 12th)



Shape3 (Shel­don DE Lisle 5th, 29th, Nick Pas­call 13th) vs Carib 2 (Jerome Joseph 6th, Kevin Adams 14th )



Notre Dame 4 (Nicholas Baldeosingh 6th, 13th, Chad Pe­dro 22nd, 24th) vs QPCC 3 (Bran­don Clarke 19th, 30th, Michael Du­ri­ty 17th)



Men’s Open



QPCC 4 (Shawn Lee Quay 2nd, Jer­azeno Bell 15th, Aidan De Gannes 19th, Jor­dan Reynos 25th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Mar­cus James 7th, Javon Wood­ward 23rd)



On Oc­to­ber 14



Un­der-19 Boys:



Paragon 10 (Kelon Sker­ritt 3rd, 5th, 13th, 14th, 26th, Chris­t­ian John 10th, 26th, David Cok­er 4th, Tar­rell Singh 12th, Kaleb Quashie 24th) vs Shape 1 (Shel­don De Lisle 4th)



Un­der-19 Girls



Paragon 4 (Fe­li­cia King 5th, 9th, 30th, Mari­ah Bou­caud 7th) vs SC Mag­no­lias 0



Trin­i­ty Men



QPCC 4 (Michael Du­ri­ty 6th, 16th, 16th, Bran­don Clarke 29th) vs Carib 1 (Jerome Joseph 11th)



Shape 4 (Shel­don De Lisle 13th, 28th, Leroy Sookdeo 9th, Nick Pas­call 10th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Adam Pier­rea 17th, Col­in Young 17th)



Trin­i­ty Women:



SC Mag­no­lias 1 (Daniel­la Grana­do 26th) vs Po­lice 0



Mixed Vet­er­ans



QPCC 8 (Jer­azeno Bell 26th, 26th, 28th, Melis­sa John­son 3rd, 7th, Raphael Govia 6th, 17th, Ro­by Wy­att 24th) vs Shape 1 (Nigel Si­mon 25th)



Men’s Open:



De­fence Force 9 (Mick­el Pierre 4th, 16th, Roger Daniel 7th, 30th, Ger­rard Fer­gu­son 35th, 36th, Shane Leg­erton 17th, Mar­cus James 19th, Justin Be­har­ry 31st) vs Petrotrin 2 (Wayne Leg­erton `13th, 16th)



QPCC 5 (Shawn Lee Quay 24th, 36th, Aidan De Gannes 13th, Jo­ran Reynos 22nd, Dar­ren Cowie 33rd) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (Jor­dan Vieira 12th, 29th, 35th)



Lat­est round-robin stand­ings



Men's Open Di­vi­sion



Teams*P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts



1. QPCC*4*4*0*0*20*12*12

2. Paragon*4*2*1*1*26*16*7

3. De­fence Force*4*2*0*2*19*19*6

4. Fa­ti­ma*3*1*0*2*10*14*3

5. Petrotrin*4*0*1*3*11*23*1



Women's Open Di­vi­sion



1. SC Mag­no­lias*3*2*1*0*11*3*7

2. Har­vard Check­ers*3*1*2*0*4*2*5

3. Paragon*3*0*2*1*5*8*2

4. Ven­tures*3*0*1*2*4*11*1



Mixed Vet­er­ans



1. Fa­ti­ma*4*4*0*0*26*5*12

2. QPCC*4*3*0*1*27*5*9

3. De­fence Force*4*2*0*2*24*15*6

4. Po­lice*4*1*0*3*5*23*3

5. Shape*4*0*0*4*4*38*0



Trin­i­ty Men



1. Shape*5*5*0*0*16*6*15

2. Carib*5*3*0*2*11*8*9

3. Notre Dame*5*3*0*2*12*11*9

4. QPCC*5*2*1*2*14*10*7

5. Fa­ti­ma*5*1*0*4*5*13*3

6. Po­lice*5*0*1*4*3*13*1



Trin­i­ty Women



1. SC Mag­no­lias*4*3*1*0*6*1*10

2. Notre Dame*4*1*1*2*3*5*4

3. Po­lice*4*1*0*3*1*4*3



Un­der-19 Girls



1. SC Mag­no­lias*4*3*0*1*24*5*9

2. Paragon*4*3*0*1*18*4*9

3. Raiders*4*0*0*4*0*33*0



Un­der-19 Boys



1. Paragon*4*4*0*0*33*1*12

2. Shape*4*2*0*2*10*21*6

3. Carib*4*0*0*4*3*24*0



Up­com­ing fix­tures



To­day



Fi­nals



Un­der-19 Girls: SC Mag­no­lias vs Paragon, 10am

Un­der-19 Boys: Paragon vs Shape, 11am

Trin­i­ty Women: SC Mag­no­lias vs Notre Dame, 12 noon



Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals:



Men: Paragon vs De­fence Force, 1pm

Women: Har­vard Check­ers vs Paragon, 2pm

Women: SC Mag­no­lias vs Ven­tures, 3pm

Men: QPCC vs Fa­ti­ma, 4pm



To­mor­row



Third Place Play­offs and Fi­nals, 10am



