Parkites head to Indoor semis unbeaten
by Nigel Simon
Defending champions Queen's Park Cricket Club moved to within two wins of retaining its Men’s Open Division T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship title after ending the five-team round-robin series with a perfect 4-0 record at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Sunday last.
In the final round of matches, the Parkites outplayed Fatima 5-3 led by a double from Shaw Lee Quay to follow up on Saturday’s 4-2 defeat of Defence Force.
The trio of Aidan De Gannes, Jordan Reynos and Darren Cowie chipped in with a goal each for the Parkites, who ended with maximum 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Paragon while Jordan Vieira netted all three items for Fatima, which ended fourth.
Defence Force ended third with a 2-2 record after crushing Petrotrin 9-2 also on Sunday, with Mickel Pierre, Roger Daniel and Gerrard Ferguson all scoring twice.
In the semifinals today (Saturday), QPCC faces Fatima, which earned three points via a Disciplinary Committee decision over Petrotrin while Defence Force tackles Paragon.
The Women’s Open Division semifinals are also set for Saturday with title-holders Shandy Carib Magnolias against Ventures while Harvard Checkers battles Paragon.
Last night in the Mixed Veterans semifinals, QPCC met Defence Force and Fatima came up against Police, while in the Trinity Men Division, Carib tackled Notre Dame and Shape tackled QPCC.
T&THB Indoor results
On October 13
Under-19 Girls
SC Magnolias 10 (Kaitlyn Olton 2nd, 5th, 18th, 26th, Lauryn Pounder 4th, 7th, 16th, Saarah Olton 6th, 17th, Natania Rowe 14th) vs Raiders 0
Under-19 Boys
Shape 5 (Nicolas Whietman 16th, 33rd, Leumas Neptune 13th, 25th, Sheldon De Lisle 10th) vs Carib 1 (Camron Adamson 9th)
Mixed Veterans
Fatima 7 (Brian Garcia 10th, 18th, Geoffroy Roper 3rd, Leon Ramdeen 7th, Yesenia Luces 11th, Cristina Abreu 25th, 26th) vs Police 1 (Sheldon Carmichael 30th)
Trinity Women
Notre Dame 0 vs SC Magnolias 0
Trinity Men
Fatima 2 (Adam Pierrea 3rd, 10th) vs Police 1 (Fernando Beatrice 12th)
Shape3 (Sheldon DE Lisle 5th, 29th, Nick Pascall 13th) vs Carib 2 (Jerome Joseph 6th, Kevin Adams 14th )
Notre Dame 4 (Nicholas Baldeosingh 6th, 13th, Chad Pedro 22nd, 24th) vs QPCC 3 (Brandon Clarke 19th, 30th, Michael Durity 17th)
Men’s Open
QPCC 4 (Shawn Lee Quay 2nd, Jerazeno Bell 15th, Aidan De Gannes 19th, Jordan Reynos 25th) vs Defence Force 2 (Marcus James 7th, Javon Woodward 23rd)
On October 14
Under-19 Boys:
Paragon 10 (Kelon Skerritt 3rd, 5th, 13th, 14th, 26th, Christian John 10th, 26th, David Coker 4th, Tarrell Singh 12th, Kaleb Quashie 24th) vs Shape 1 (Sheldon De Lisle 4th)
Under-19 Girls
Paragon 4 (Felicia King 5th, 9th, 30th, Mariah Boucaud 7th) vs SC Magnolias 0
Trinity Men
QPCC 4 (Michael Durity 6th, 16th, 16th, Brandon Clarke 29th) vs Carib 1 (Jerome Joseph 11th)
Shape 4 (Sheldon De Lisle 13th, 28th, Leroy Sookdeo 9th, Nick Pascall 10th) vs Fatima 2 (Adam Pierrea 17th, Colin Young 17th)
Trinity Women:
SC Magnolias 1 (Daniella Granado 26th) vs Police 0
Mixed Veterans
QPCC 8 (Jerazeno Bell 26th, 26th, 28th, Melissa Johnson 3rd, 7th, Raphael Govia 6th, 17th, Roby Wyatt 24th) vs Shape 1 (Nigel Simon 25th)
Men’s Open:
Defence Force 9 (Mickel Pierre 4th, 16th, Roger Daniel 7th, 30th, Gerrard Ferguson 35th, 36th, Shane Legerton 17th, Marcus James 19th, Justin Beharry 31st) vs Petrotrin 2 (Wayne Legerton `13th, 16th)
QPCC 5 (Shawn Lee Quay 24th, 36th, Aidan De Gannes 13th, Joran Reynos 22nd, Darren Cowie 33rd) vs Fatima 3 (Jordan Vieira 12th, 29th, 35th)
Latest round-robin standings
Men's Open Division
Teams*P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts
1. QPCC*4*4*0*0*20*12*12
2. Paragon*4*2*1*1*26*16*7
3. Defence Force*4*2*0*2*19*19*6
4. Fatima*3*1*0*2*10*14*3
5. Petrotrin*4*0*1*3*11*23*1
Women's Open Division
1. SC Magnolias*3*2*1*0*11*3*7
2. Harvard Checkers*3*1*2*0*4*2*5
3. Paragon*3*0*2*1*5*8*2
4. Ventures*3*0*1*2*4*11*1
Mixed Veterans
1. Fatima*4*4*0*0*26*5*12
2. QPCC*4*3*0*1*27*5*9
3. Defence Force*4*2*0*2*24*15*6
4. Police*4*1*0*3*5*23*3
5. Shape*4*0*0*4*4*38*0
Trinity Men
1. Shape*5*5*0*0*16*6*15
2. Carib*5*3*0*2*11*8*9
3. Notre Dame*5*3*0*2*12*11*9
4. QPCC*5*2*1*2*14*10*7
5. Fatima*5*1*0*4*5*13*3
6. Police*5*0*1*4*3*13*1
Trinity Women
1. SC Magnolias*4*3*1*0*6*1*10
2. Notre Dame*4*1*1*2*3*5*4
3. Police*4*1*0*3*1*4*3
Under-19 Girls
1. SC Magnolias*4*3*0*1*24*5*9
2. Paragon*4*3*0*1*18*4*9
3. Raiders*4*0*0*4*0*33*0
Under-19 Boys
1. Paragon*4*4*0*0*33*1*12
2. Shape*4*2*0*2*10*21*6
3. Carib*4*0*0*4*3*24*0
Upcoming fixtures
Today
Finals
Under-19 Girls: SC Magnolias vs Paragon, 10am
Under-19 Boys: Paragon vs Shape, 11am
Trinity Women: SC Magnolias vs Notre Dame, 12 noon
Open Division semifinals:
Men: Paragon vs Defence Force, 1pm
Women: Harvard Checkers vs Paragon, 2pm
Women: SC Magnolias vs Ventures, 3pm
Men: QPCC vs Fatima, 4pm
Tomorrow
Third Place Playoffs and Finals, 10am
The Trinidad Guardian