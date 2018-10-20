Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Parkites head to Indoor semis unbeaten

Published on Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

by Nigel Si­mon

De­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Queen's Park Crick­et Club moved to with­in two wins of re­tain­ing its Men’s Open Di­vi­sion T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship ti­tle af­ter end­ing the five-team round-robin se­ries with a per­fect 4-0 record at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Sun­day last.



In the fi­nal round of match­es, the Parkites out­played Fa­ti­ma 5-3 led by a dou­ble from Shaw Lee Quay to fol­low up on Sat­ur­day’s 4-2 de­feat of De­fence Force.

The trio of Aidan De Gannes, Jor­dan Reynos and Dar­ren Cowie chipped in with a goal each for the Parkites, who end­ed with max­i­mum 12 points, five ahead of sec­ond-placed Paragon while Jor­dan Vieira net­ted all three items for Fa­ti­ma, which end­ed fourth.

De­fence Force end­ed third with a 2-2 record af­ter crush­ing Petrotrin 9-2 al­so on Sun­day, with Mick­el Pierre, Roger Daniel and Ger­rard Fer­gu­son all scor­ing twice.

In the semi­fi­nals to­day (Sat­ur­day), QPCC faces Fa­ti­ma, which earned three points via a Dis­ci­pli­nary Com­mit­tee de­ci­sion over Petrotrin while De­fence Force tack­les Paragon.

The Women’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals are al­so set for Sat­ur­day with ti­tle-hold­ers Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias against Ven­tures while Har­vard Check­ers bat­tles Paragon.

Last night in the Mixed Vet­er­ans semi­fi­nals, QPCC met De­fence Force and Fa­ti­ma came up against Po­lice, while in the Trin­i­ty Men Di­vi­sion, Carib tack­led Notre Dame and Shape tack­led QPCC.

T&THB In­door re­sults

On Oc­to­ber 13

Un­der-19 Girls

SC Mag­no­lias 10 (Kait­lyn Olton 2nd, 5th, 18th, 26th, Lau­ryn Pounder 4th, 7th, 16th, Saarah Olton 6th, 17th, Nata­nia Rowe 14th) vs Raiders 0

Un­der-19 Boys

Shape 5 (Nico­las Whiet­man 16th, 33rd, Leu­mas Nep­tune 13th, 25th, Shel­don De Lisle 10th) vs Carib 1 (Cam­ron Adam­son 9th)

Mixed Vet­er­ans

Fa­ti­ma 7 (Bri­an Gar­cia 10th, 18th, Ge­of­froy Rop­er 3rd, Leon Ramdeen 7th, Yese­nia Luces 11th, Cristi­na Abreu 25th, 26th) vs Po­lice 1 (Shel­don Carmichael 30th)

Trin­i­ty Women

Notre Dame 0 vs SC Mag­no­lias 0

Trin­i­ty Men

Fa­ti­ma 2 (Adam Pier­rea 3rd, 10th) vs Po­lice 1 (Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 12th)

Shape3 (Shel­don DE Lisle 5th, 29th, Nick Pas­call 13th) vs Carib 2 (Jerome Joseph 6th, Kevin Adams 14th )

Notre Dame 4 (Nicholas Baldeosingh 6th, 13th, Chad Pe­dro 22nd, 24th) vs QPCC 3 (Bran­don Clarke 19th, 30th, Michael Du­ri­ty 17th)

Men’s Open

QPCC 4 (Shawn Lee Quay 2nd, Jer­azeno Bell 15th, Aidan De Gannes 19th, Jor­dan Reynos 25th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Mar­cus James 7th, Javon Wood­ward 23rd)

On Oc­to­ber 14

Un­der-19 Boys:

Paragon 10 (Kelon Sker­ritt 3rd, 5th, 13th, 14th, 26th, Chris­t­ian John 10th, 26th, David Cok­er 4th, Tar­rell Singh 12th, Kaleb Quashie 24th) vs Shape 1 (Shel­don De Lisle 4th)

Un­der-19 Girls

Paragon 4 (Fe­li­cia King 5th, 9th, 30th, Mari­ah Bou­caud 7th) vs SC Mag­no­lias 0

Trin­i­ty Men

QPCC 4 (Michael Du­ri­ty 6th, 16th, 16th, Bran­don Clarke 29th) vs Carib 1 (Jerome Joseph 11th)

Shape 4 (Shel­don De Lisle 13th, 28th, Leroy Sookdeo 9th, Nick Pas­call 10th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Adam Pier­rea 17th, Col­in Young 17th)

Trin­i­ty Women:

SC Mag­no­lias 1 (Daniel­la Grana­do 26th) vs Po­lice 0

Mixed Vet­er­ans

QPCC 8 (Jer­azeno Bell 26th, 26th, 28th, Melis­sa John­son 3rd, 7th, Raphael Govia 6th, 17th, Ro­by Wy­att 24th) vs Shape 1 (Nigel Si­mon 25th)

Men’s Open:

De­fence Force 9 (Mick­el Pierre 4th, 16th, Roger Daniel 7th, 30th, Ger­rard Fer­gu­son 35th, 36th, Shane Leg­erton 17th, Mar­cus James 19th, Justin Be­har­ry 31st) vs Petrotrin 2 (Wayne Leg­erton `13th, 16th)

QPCC 5 (Shawn Lee Quay 24th, 36th, Aidan De Gannes 13th, Jo­ran Reynos 22nd, Dar­ren Cowie 33rd) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (Jor­dan Vieira 12th, 29th, 35th)

Lat­est round-robin stand­ings

Men's Open Di­vi­sion

Teams*P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

1. QPCC*4*4*0*0*20*12*12
2. Paragon*4*2*1*1*26*16*7
3. De­fence Force*4*2*0*2*19*19*6
4. Fa­ti­ma*3*1*0*2*10*14*3
5. Petrotrin*4*0*1*3*11*23*1

Women's Open Di­vi­sion

1. SC Mag­no­lias*3*2*1*0*11*3*7
2. Har­vard Check­ers*3*1*2*0*4*2*5
3. Paragon*3*0*2*1*5*8*2
4. Ven­tures*3*0*1*2*4*11*1

Mixed Vet­er­ans

1. Fa­ti­ma*4*4*0*0*26*5*12
2. QPCC*4*3*0*1*27*5*9
3. De­fence Force*4*2*0*2*24*15*6
4. Po­lice*4*1*0*3*5*23*3
5. Shape*4*0*0*4*4*38*0

Trin­i­ty Men

1. Shape*5*5*0*0*16*6*15
2. Carib*5*3*0*2*11*8*9
3. Notre Dame*5*3*0*2*12*11*9
4. QPCC*5*2*1*2*14*10*7
5. Fa­ti­ma*5*1*0*4*5*13*3
6. Po­lice*5*0*1*4*3*13*1

Trin­i­ty Women

1. SC Mag­no­lias*4*3*1*0*6*1*10
2. Notre Dame*4*1*1*2*3*5*4
3. Po­lice*4*1*0*3*1*4*3

Un­der-19 Girls

1. SC Mag­no­lias*4*3*0*1*24*5*9
2. Paragon*4*3*0*1*18*4*9
3. Raiders*4*0*0*4*0*33*0

Un­der-19 Boys

1. Paragon*4*4*0*0*33*1*12
2. Shape*4*2*0*2*10*21*6
3. Carib*4*0*0*4*3*24*0

Up­com­ing fix­tures

To­day

Fi­nals

Un­der-19 Girls: SC Mag­no­lias vs Paragon, 10am
Un­der-19 Boys: Paragon vs Shape, 11am
Trin­i­ty Women: SC Mag­no­lias vs Notre Dame, 12 noon

Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals:

Men: Paragon vs De­fence Force, 1pm
Women: Har­vard Check­ers vs Paragon, 2pm
Women: SC Mag­no­lias vs Ven­tures, 3pm
Men: QPCC vs Fa­ti­ma, 4pm

To­mor­row

Third Place Play­offs and Fi­nals, 10am

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.