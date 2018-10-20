

Scottish Hockey Division 1 match – Western Wildcats v Dundee Wanderers – photo by Duncan Gray



It is all change again in a topsy-turvy National League 1 title race so far; Clydesdale are the new leaders in the men`s competition while Western Wildcats have clawed their way to pole position in the women`s – they have taken over from Hillhead and Dundee Wanderers respectively.





There is certainly a competitive ethos about this season`s league championship, in the men`s campaign only two points separate the top six in the division, while four points divide the same amount of teams in the women`s – although some sides have played more games than others.



However, there is no respite for the Wildcats in the women’s title race, last weekend they entertained Wanderers at Auchenhowie, this weekend it is the turn of champions Edinburgh University to visit the den.



Wildcats have more than a promising start to the campaign, the only dropped points in six games are 2-2 draws with Clydesdale Western and Grove Menzieshill, and that included a strong 3-1 win at Watsonians, not perhaps the easiest venue for points.



At the moment Edinburgh are four points adrift of Wildcats but have two games in hand. Coach Sam Judge stated earlier that they had lost several players and were in a rebuilding mode, it is early days yet to assess the success of this programme. In their four games so far the students have mostly played the teams in the lower reaches of the division, and when they came up against Wanderers the match ended in a goalless draw.



But Judge`s charges do have the chance to go top of the table if they take the three points off Wildcats on Saturday, and then aim to complete the double on Sunday with a victory over bottom side Grange.



Other challengers also have difficult assignments, at Titwood Clydesdale Western entertain Grove Menzieshill. It has been a frustrating couple of weeks for Western coach Derek Forsyth; a fortnight ago he watched his charges go down 3-2 to Wanderers, courtesy of a hat-trick from Emily Dark, and last weekend his fixture against Glasgow University fell foul of a waterlogged pitch at Glasgow Green.



It would be a real pick-me-up for Forsyth to return to winning ways with three points from a Grove Menzieshill side that have already dropped seven points in their six games so far. The Taysiders do seem to blow hot and cold at the moment, last weekend they were held to a 1-1 draw in the first half by Hillhead, then turned it on to score five in the second half for a final 6-3 score line.



Dundee Wanderers’ promising season suffered a set-back when they lost 3-1 last weekend to Wildcats, this Saturday`s away encounter with Watsonians may not be any easier. In recent months the Edinburgh side have demonstrated that they can live with the top sides in the land, for example earlier this season they concluded a 1-1 draw at Grove Menzieshill.



At the other end of the table the bottom four sides have the chance to pick up some invaluable points as they play each other – Glasgow University travel to Grange while neighbours GHK entertain Hillhead.





Scottish League Division 1 match – Hillhead v Clydesdale – photo by Duncan Gray



In men`s National League 1 title race Grove Menzieshill have full points after three games, all fairly convincing victories, but their title aspirations will be put to the test this weekend, on Saturday they travel to Titwood to take on league leaders Clydesdale, and the following day they are away to champions Grange.



The Taysiders should have the return of Scotland striker Cameron Golden back in the ranks after his goal scoring exploits in Malaysia for Great Britain. But Grove Menzieshill are not reliant on Golden, in his absence Paul Martin, Albert Rowling and Jamie Golden have been on target.



It is early doors yet in the season, but Clydesdale could be dark horses in the title race this season if they can continue their unbeaten record against the likes of Grove Menzieshill.



Grange have made a promising defence of their league crown, three victories and a draw has placed them in second spot, a point behind Clydesdale and with a game in hand.



Also the Taysiders will have to improve on last season`s showing at Fettes when they went down 2-1.



On Saturday Grange could return to pole position if they can clock up a home win against Uddingston – that is provided Clydesdale fail to see off Grove Menzieshill.



On paper this could be a promising assignment for the champions – towards the end of last season it was 8-2 for Grange – but the Lanarkshire side have the occasional knack of producing a rogue result when least expected, that will provide a note of caution to Grange coach David Knipe.



Western Wildcats have clawed their way into third spot and are at home to Edinburgh University on Saturday. The Auchenhowie side have plenty of firepower when they get their teeth into the opposition, the likes of Andrew McConnell, who scored five against Gordonians last week; Scotland striker Rob Harwood along with Fraser Moran and Fraser Calder have all found the net this season.



The Edinburgh students have fallen back to sixth in the table after only gleaning only one point from last week`s double header against Grange and Uddingston.



Hillhead might hope to kick-start their progress back up the league table with a victory over former champions Kelburne who have still to break their duck.



In the final match on the card Watsonians will be hoping for their first three points of the season with a home win over a Gordonians side that have let in 36 goals and scored only one.



Scottish Hockey Union media release