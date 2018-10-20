

ABDUS SADEQUE



The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has recently agreed to send a team to the proposed Hockey Series Open in Pakistan on condition of Bangladesh government's approval of the tour.





Bangladesh had earlier withdrawn from the series citing busy schedule of the national team as well as financial constraints and security in Pakistan. Other participating countries except for Afghanistan also pulled out of the series, which was originally scheduled to take place in Lahore from September 26-30.



Following a shortage of participants, the proposed series was suspended and has been rescheduled for December 17-21. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Oman and Qatar were re-invited last month, with the FIH pursuing these teams to take part in the series, which will also serve as a qualifying platform for the Olympic Games.



“One FIH official phoned me last month to request us to participate in the Hockey Series,” BHF general secretary Abdus Sadeque informed yesterday.



“I told him that we can play if the government gives us permission. We have, however, sent entry to the Pakistan Hockey Federation within the deadline,” Sadeque added.



The hockey official is, however, doubtful whether the series will take place on time as only three teams – Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh – have sent entries within the deadline while Sri Lanka, Oman and Qatar are yet to confirm their participation.



“We will be confirmed about the fate of the Hockey Series in Pakistan next week and then we will seek permission of the government,” said the former hockey player.



International Hockey Federation (FIH), hockey's world governing body, introduced the Hockey Series across the world for the developing hockey nations to give an opportunity to test themselves against some of the world's best teams.



The first round of Hockey Series has already been completed in seven zones with the fixtures of Pakistan yet to be completed.



Singapore have already qualified for the finals of Hockey Series from Asia while the champions of Pakistan zone will advance to the finals as the second team from the region.



