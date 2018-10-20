By The Hockey Paper





Hockey will be played at University of Birmingham PIC: Adrian Burrows



Hockey will be one of 12 sports taking place at existing venues for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.





The 17 sports and venue programme was confirmed on Friday at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre – one of the key venue clusters for the 2022 Games, which take place from July 27 to Aug 7.



Two existing water-based synthetic pitches at the University of Birmingham have undergone a £2 million facelift while temporary seating for 5,000 spectators will also be installed for the Games.



The University’s iconic red-brick buildings will provide a stunning backdrop while the Edgbaston campus will also be the venue for squash competition.



University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir David Eastwood, said: “The University of Birmingham is incredibly proud to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and looks forward to hosting the hockey and squash competitions.



“The Games will provide an outstanding opportunity to welcome the world to our vibrant city, and to inspire our students and wider community in the pursuit of their own sporting ambitions.



“Birmingham is a global university and we have invested significantly in new sporting facilities so that they match the reputation we enjoy around the world.



“I look forward to welcoming athletes from every part of the Commonwealth to our beautiful campus and wish them every success for the Games.”



New Zealand women and Australia men will be defending their respective titles in under four years’ time.



The Hockey Paper