



The Vantage Black Sticks Men fell to Canada, 2-1, in game 3 of the BDO Hockey Series this afternoon at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakuranga, Auckland.





The first quarter saw both teams take a much more aggressive approach than the previous two games. With under 20 seconds remaining in the first 15 minutes Canada’s Matthew Sarmento found the back of the net for the teams’ first goal of the series to take the lead 1-0.



The Vantage Black Sticks pushed for a goal in the second quarter but Canada’s defence held the 1-0 lead at the half.



The men in black wasted no time starting the second half. In under a minute after kicking off George Muir sent the ball firing into the net to tie the game at 1-1.



In the 37th minute of play, Canada responded with a James Wallace goal to regain the lead, 2-1.



With 7 minutes remaining in the game, the Vantage Black Sticks pulled the keeper to add a few more scoring opportunities on the field.



New Zealand earned a penalty corner with under 90 seconds to play but were unsuccessful.



The Vantage Black Sticks weren’t able to create any other opportunities in the final seconds, leaving Canada with their first win (2-1) of the series.



This game also marked 50 caps for Vantage Black Stick Harry Miskimmin.



The men will be back to Lloyd Elsmore Park for the final game of the BDO Hockey Series tomorrow at 2:30 pm. The game will be the decider of the series as each team sits with one victory a piece.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 1 (George Muir 1)

CANADA: 2 (Matthew Sarmento 1, James Wallace 1)



HALFTIME: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release