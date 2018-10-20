By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Roelant Oltmans was pleased with his team’s 3-0 win over Japan in Friday’s opening Asian Champions Trophy match in Oman.





However, the Dutch-born quipped that his team still need to improve in terms of possession play.



Faizal Saari was the toast with a brace in the third and 51st minutes while Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin netted the other goal in the ninth minute against a Japan side who fielded six youngsters in the game.



Oltmans said: “This is a new start for Malaysia. I am happy with the way we played, but we can do better.



"We need to do slightly better in terms of possession.



“There were no weaknesses but there is always room for improvement.



“If we can keep improving, I believe we can do well here,” said Oltmans in Oman.



Malaysia have now won twice (at the Darwin International Open) against Japan since the defeat at the Indonesia Asian Games in August.



Captain Sukri Mutalib: “We were motivated to beat Japan, and we achieved it.



“Our target is to do well here ahead of the World Cup,” he said.



RESULTS: Malaysia 3 Japan 0, India 11 Oman 0.



New Straits Times