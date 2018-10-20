Stats Speak: Today is India-Pakistan’s 175th match
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Emerging midfielder Neelakanta(number 18) of Manipur (polished his skill from MP Hockey Academy) will play his 21st international but first against Pakistan(photo-courtesy Hockey India).
Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 175th international match today in Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:40 pm. India won 9 in last 10 matches- a memorable feats .9 Indian players of present squad have scored against formidable opponent, they are: Harmanpreet Singh(7),Akashdeep Singh(5),MandeepSingh(4),Manpreet Singh;Dilpreet Singh;Chinglensana Singh and Lalit Upadhyay(2 goals each),Gurjant Singh and Kothajit Singh(1 goal each).All the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal, enthusiasm with best ever performance of both side players. In Muscat it is first ever match of these two giants. Here are the highlights:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
India’s
wins
|
Pakistan’s Wins
|
Drawn
|
Goals for
India
|
Goals for
Pakistan
|
Total
|
174
|
61
|
82
|
31
|
352
|
394
|
In Asian Champions Trophy
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
17
|
Last 10 matches
|
10
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
39
|
11
