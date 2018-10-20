By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Emerging midfielder Neelakanta(number 18) of Manipur (polished his skill from MP Hockey Academy) will play his 21st international but first against Pakistan(photo-courtesy Hockey India).



Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 175th international match today in Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:40 pm. India won 9 in last 10 matches- a memorable feats .9 Indian players of present squad have scored against formidable opponent, they are: Harmanpreet Singh(7),Akashdeep Singh(5),MandeepSingh(4),Manpreet Singh;Dilpreet Singh;Chinglensana Singh and Lalit Upadhyay(2 goals each),Gurjant Singh and Kothajit Singh(1 goal each).All the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal, enthusiasm with best ever performance of both side players. In Muscat it is first ever match of these two giants. Here are the highlights:

Particulars MP India’s wins Pakistan’s Wins Drawn Goals for India Goals for Pakistan Total 174 61 82 31 352 394 In Asian Champions Trophy 7 3 2 2 18 17 Last 10 matches 10 9 0 1 39 11

