Stats Speak: Today is India-Pakistan’s 175th match

Published on Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:00
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)


Emerging midfielder Neelakanta(number 18)  of Manipur (polished his skill from MP Hockey Academy) will play his 21st international but first against Pakistan(photo-courtesy Hockey India).

Arch rivals India-Pakistan will play their 175th international match today in  Sutan Qaboos Complex, Muscat (Oman).Match  will be live on Star Sports 2 from 10:40 pm. India won 9 in last 10 matches- a memorable feats .9  Indian players of present squad have scored against formidable opponent, they are: Harmanpreet Singh(7),Akashdeep Singh(5),MandeepSingh(4),Manpreet  Singh;Dilpreet Singh;Chinglensana Singh and Lalit Upadhyay(2 goals each),Gurjant Singh and Kothajit Singh(1 goal each).All   the matches of India-Pakistan have tradition of zeal,  enthusiasm with  best ever performance of both side players. In Muscat it is first ever match of these two giants. Here are the highlights:

 

Particulars

MP

India’s

wins

Pakistan’s Wins

Drawn

Goals for

India

Goals for

Pakistan

Total

174

61

82

31

352

394

In Asian Champions Trophy

7

3

2

2

18

17

Last  10  matches

10

9

0

1

39

11

